Juan Cortina Gallardo, new president of the Consejo Nacional Agropecuario, in a portrait in Mexico City. CNA

The new president of the National Agricultural Council, Juan Cortina (Mexico City, 1968), a sugar businessman, is a man who abides by the free rules of the market. He defends the use of glyphosate, the importation of transgenic corn, the consumption of fresh products out of season, intensive production, and even considers child labor a stereotype. Its defense of the Mexican countryside and of agrifood farms places it on the export side, opening new markets in Asia and consolidating the European one. And he assures that they will fight to continue receiving corn from the United States for livestock feed, something that the Mexican government intends to reduce. The current Administration is asked to face the United States and pay it in the same currency if it persists in blocking Mexican fruit and vegetable exports to protect neighboring small farmers in their seasonal production.

Question. The United States receives 80% of Mexican exports. One of the objectives of the National Agricultural Council (CNA) is to reduce this dependence by diversifying markets, looking towards Asia, for example. Are negotiations already underway?

Answer. No. It is important that Mexico conclude the treaty with Europe, which I think is very advanced, in the absence of ratification by Brussels and the Mexican Senate.

P. The Mexican government also talks about conquering other markets, but it mentions the Arab and Latin American countries, what do you think?

R. 80% of agri-food production goes to the US and Canada, due to logistics, geography and market complementarity. When the trade agreement of the 1990s was signed, the sector was afraid of losing weight, but it turned out that it became competitive and efficient. Some turned to exports, the same is happening right now. We must leave our comfort zone, which is the United States, and find, with precision shots and the ideal logistics, other markets. And it may be Asia, which are big importers of food. And Europe. I do not exclude Latin America, but they are smaller markets. We are in a world of misunderstood nationalisms, we are entering a time in which we will have to defend more our exports and participation in those markets.

P. Trump is no longer there, do you think that with Biden that nationalism will relax?

R. Unfortunately, in the United States, populist and nationalist winds were unleashed that are not going to disappear soon, American society is very divided and these crises take time to heal. The Biden Administration is going to be closer to the law and more concerned about the environment, which I celebrate, and they will stick to what the treaty says, in energy, in labor, we will have to work a lot on that, but the seasonality is not even in the treaty.

P. Seasonality, that is, the protection of certain seasonal agriculture in the United States by preventing the importation of Mexicans at those times is a crucial issue for you.

R. Seasonality was part of the negotiation, but finally, it was left out of the T-MEC. The same groups continue to demand it. It started with the berris, then the strawberries, then the bell peppers, cucumbers, zucchini, everyone raised their hands to join the party. It is a matter linked to the US elections, very small groups of farmers were listened to so that problems would interpose in the trade between Mexico and the United States. We have had very close talks with the Ministry of Economy and a meeting with Undersecretary María de la Mora where we strongly ask that if Mexico is not out of that vetoes [la protección de la agricultura estadounidense] action is taken. The treaty gives us tools for this. The undersecretary understands. The CNA sent him a report of all the products where we could initiate investigations and where there could be a response from Mexico in the event that our exports are seasonally banned.

P. Don’t you think that the world is moving towards the protection of these small farmers and that in Mexico some of them will also want their seasonal production to be protected?

R. I believe that this is a risk worldwide and it is not the most efficient. The American consumer has become accustomed to receiving all these fresh products throughout the year and at affordable prices. Long ago, people looked at what season it was to see what fruits or vegetables they could buy. Not today. Mexican producers have the ideal geography and climate to produce all year round. While the United States and Canada are much more efficient in grain production. It is a matter of specialization and efficiency in an area that is highly integrated.

P. However, the Mexican government defends the consumption of seasonal products, which it considers more sustainable.

R. Let the consumer decide. Today the consumer is highly educated, they have all the information at hand and they make the purchase.

P. The law of the market.

R. So is.

P. You don’t make a single concession to the environment and sustainability.

R. It is not that it makes a concession or not. If what worries is the carbon footprint, we are close, we are neighbors. Transporting products from Mexico to the United States, for example, from the Bajío to California, is the same as from Florida to California. In addition, in Mexico less energy is used in production, due to the climate. Part of the problem for growers of these fruits in the United States is that they need to burn a lot of gas to heat the greenhouses.

P. But expanding the markets to China, or to Latin America, which is 10 hours by plane, that does not match sustainability or ecology, right?

R. Many countries will need to import food because they will not be able to produce it, we are part of a global ecosystem, there are varieties that are not produced in China and Mexico has advantages in that, why not export the green lemon to Asia? We are entering a different era than the one we had in the last 30 years, it must be recognized, but Mexico has trade agreements with more than 13 countries and commercial regions of the world that represent more than 60% of world GDP and, in that sense, I believe that the agri-food sector has opportunities to grow.

P. However, Mexico wants to go towards food self-sufficiency. For example, to limit the exports of transgenic corn for livestock feed, which have already been reduced by 9%. Isn’t that a way to protect your agricultural production as well?

R. We do not agree at all with the decree that places limits on transgenic corn. They are decisions based on ideology, not science, that greatly affect our members of the ANC and that we are going to fight them. It is good that Mexico can produce more corn, but 15 million tons per year are needed to feed livestock. I see very difficult in the short term for Mexico to produce that, because all the support that the Government had towards this sector has been eliminated, there is no clear project to increase this production in the south and southeast, so [el Gobierno] It can say many things, but if they are not well grounded, with strategic planning, it will be very complicated.

P. Regarding glyphosate, the Government says that pests affect production between 11% and 30%, but that they have not yet found a substitute, what do you think of this controversy?

R. It is a product that greatly helps the farmer to be more efficient and productive. If they don’t use glyphosate, their productivity would actually drop by 30%. If they want to boost corn production and you take away a tool that is not prohibited anywhere in the world and that dissipates quickly, leaves no residue, decomposes on the ground, has no affectation, it has been proven that it has no medical affectation for nobody…

P. Well, there is a lot of scientific literature that says otherwise.

R. Well, in Europe they are very careful and it is not prohibited, it is not an issue, nor is it in the United States. Hopefully substitutes will be found and in that case, if farmers find something that does not cost them more and gives them more yield, they will.

P. Are the discourse and initiatives already taken on glyphosate and GMOs just messages of smoke?

R. It is an ideological message from a group of people in the Government, many of them without experience in agriculture, and that is not based on structured planning or science, pure ideology. And it can have a very serious impact on the countryside, which is a great asset of the country, which employs more than seven million people and leaves more than 40,000 million dollars in annual export earnings, in addition to having a surplus of more than 11,000. million dollars a year. It is the only sector that has continued to grow at the time of the pandemic. In food safety our sector contributes.

P. Mexico is a very rich country, it always was, and very populated. Isn’t it profitable to produce more for the local market?

R. That is important, yes. There are many products in Mexico whose consumption per capita it is very low compared to international standards. A lot of work has to be done to develop those internal markets. Part of that has to do with the income of the families, but there is work to do.

P. What are those products?

R. Honey, which we export a lot to Europe, nuts, peanuts, tuna … fruits and vegetables, I am sure that Mexicans like fried food and in fruits and vegetables a great job could also be done [ríe].

P. The field is getting old. What do you propose to make it an attractive sector for new generations?

R. That is a wound all over the world. The new generations do not see it attractive, even with the new technologies. Little by little they are going to the cities and leaving traditions and jobs that their families had historically. You have to do something to return glamor to field. On the other hand, I believe that people will return to nature, it is already happening in the United States. You have to see how to make it attractive and that they see the importance of the field and agricultural production. With the pandemic, we have seen that it has been a resilient sector, which has not been affected as much as others. People are not going to stop eating.

P. The field is wonderful, but if they do not find in it decent salaries or profitability of their products … Is not it a purely economic question?

R. Can be. Especially in open-pit farming, which is not as efficient. It is a pity that all support for more efficient water use technology for small producers has ended, so that incomes fall. But if we migrate towards a modern, intensive, sustainable agriculture, things change.

P. Intensive and sustainable are two terms that seem contradictory, right?

R. No, a hectare of greenhouse has higher productivity, the use of water, fertilizers and everything is in its optimal mode of production. It is more efficient than open pit, and you end up with higher income. That is where the world has to go.

P. The T-MEC prohibits trading in products that have had child labor. What are agricultural entrepreneurs doing to detect these situations?

R. There are many stereotypes about that, that they are not treated well, that they live in subhuman conditions. And that is hitting us in the sector, when it is not necessarily a reality.

P. There are stereotypes and statistics. Child labor is a fact, it is not something someone makes up. Are agricultural entrepreneurs trying to get that eliminated? How?

R. I invite reality to be known. You have to understand the cultural reasons, they are families that are moving from one place to another and the children are made to do things to help the family, it is part of their income, if you take that away from them, you put them in a more precarious situation. In the sugar sector, we have been working with the ILO and the Ministry of Labor helping the sugarcane sector to make this a totally eradicated practice and if there are examples, they are already minimal in the sugar sector. It is an issue that is disappearing more and more and more if it exists in some parts.