“The proceedings against Julian Assange are political. We are in a legal farce. All actions against WikiLeaks had been initiated by the Obama administration. But they resurfaced in 2018-2019. Why ? The main accusation which relates to the diplomatic cables invokes: the attack on national security and the endangering of targets by the WikiLeaks disclosures. This has never been demonstrated by the US government. No evidence was provided. However, British justice maintains this extradition procedure.

Justice never took into account the state of health of the accused and his conditions of detention. Several medical experts and United Nations reports have concluded that his fate amounts to acts of torture. They warned about its fragility, about a suicidal tendency and about the risks of degradation that an extradition could cause. None of his inquiries have been heard.

Public opinion does not seem to care much for the fate of Julian Assange. The lack of resonance of this affair is clearly not up to the considerable stake that it represents for our democracies. And if the public could have access to the precise contents of the court file, they would not understand the reasons for this institutional persecution. It is rare that a political prisoner is however treated so badly in general indifference. What did he do except reveal information? He has never been prosecuted for disinformation or false news, yet he has been in prison for two years and treated like a terrorist.

We are not asking for a presidential pardon as if Julian Assange is a criminal. We are waiting for the law to be respected. The First Amendment to the United States Constitution guarantees freedom of speech or of the press, and American law protects press publishers. British justice and the American administration are therefore scripting their own cases to support the thesis of an extremely serious act. They justify their abuses and the treatment of Assange.

We are in a use of force by political power. The rule of law has disappeared. The institutions are freed from it to go after Julian Assange. This is an attack on freedom of the press and an attack on democracy. France is also extremely silent in this matter. She took no responsibility in the name of freedom of information, expression, human rights that are so often put forward. “