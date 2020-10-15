The message fits the meeting. More than 5000 new corona infections and 43 new deaths in one day in Germany – and Europe has now overtaken Donald Trump’s USA with the daily new infections per million inhabitants. Speed ​​is of the essence, otherwise half of Germany will soon be a risk area.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is struggling to revive the initially strong line with the federal states. Many citizens want something more of the old normality back, schools and daycare centers should remain open, as well as shops; Hoteliers warn of bankruptcies, as do artists, clubs, organizers, showmen and thousands of companies.

That makes it so difficult to find the right balance. “These days the question will be decided whether we in Germany have the strength to stop the increase in the number of infections again,” it says urgently in the federal / state paper at the Corona summit on Wednesday in the Chancellery. “This task also has a historical dimension: the states that manage to maintain infection control will get through the crisis better economically and socially.”

Merkel’s unrest “is not gone yet”

In the evening, when Merkel presented the results shortly before 10.30 p.m., the Chancellor emphasized the goal of the federal and state governments to prevent the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus in Germany. “We are in a phase of the pandemic that is serious,” she said. You are at a crucial point.

Merkel appealed to the citizens in this “decisive and critical phase” that everyone should join in and follow the rules. “We don’t have to surrender to the virus, we can fight it,” she said.

Merkel praised the resolutions, “which I expressly find very good”. It had sounded different in between. When the first results of the summit became known earlier in the evening, it was said that the Chancellor was dissatisfied. “The announcements from us are not hard enough to avert the disaster from us,” said Merkel, according to the dpa, according to consensus from participants at the summit.

There was no longer any talk of this in front of the press. Merkel said, however, that it would have to be shown whether the measures adopted were sufficient. “That’s why my unrest is not gone today,” said Merkel.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) also praised the decisions of the federal and state governments, but also added: “Whether that is enough is open.” And Söder also had a warning. “We’re closer to the second lockdown than we’d like to admit,” he said.

In the hours of deliberations, there were also clear differences of opinion. The talks were sometimes also controversial, there are different pressure problems in the federal states, said Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD).

Söder said there were a few places in the talks where he would have liked more results. Nevertheless, those who say that everything is not so bad did not prevail: “In the end, the team of caution and caution prevailed.”

An overview of the resolutions of the Corona summit:

Curfew and more mask requirements

Where at the beginning the federal and state governments took central decisions because the virus spread through travelers returning from the Austrian ski resort of Ischgl or through carnival celebrations in many places, there is now a clear east-west divide in infections. In North Rhine-Westphalia around a third of the population already lives in risk areas, in Berlin the eastern parts are also far less affected than western parts of the city, in Neukölln there are now 173.1 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days.

In order not to run into the risk of losing control in the first place, the Chancellery brought an old idea into play. Activate a bundle of measures from a value of 35 and not just from 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, for example a curfew. But here Merkel bit granite from most of the Prime Ministers, as did Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder, who wanted curfew at 10 p.m.

In cities and areas that are particularly affected by the pandemic, a curfew for restaurants is to be … Photo: REUTERS

Now that is only recommended and, as it were, the Berlin model for the blueprint: A mandatory curfew and alcohol sales bans for restaurants from 11 p.m. with 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days.

Alcohol consumption in confined spaces, especially when moving indoors in autumn and winter, is seen as a risk of infection. But of course every federal state can take countermeasures earlier. In the case of mask requirements, on the other hand, as requested by Merkel, there is already an increase in the incidence value of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days wherever people come closer and / or longer, such as pedestrian zones.

No lockdown, but celebration caps

There is at least agreement among the group that they want to go back to a nationwide semi-uniform “toolbox” – but without a new lockdown. And with the permanent theme of private celebrations, which are considered a driver of the new wave, private celebrations in regions where the 50 limit value is exceeded for new infections should be limited to a maximum of ten participants in public spaces and a maximum of ten people from two households in private space limited, a maximum of ten people should then be allowed to meet in public spaces, which in cities like Berlin means the end of outdoor parties regardless of the weather.

In addition, only events with a maximum of 100 participants should take place in hotspots, which will hit the cultural scene hard again – and larger Christmas markets are also on the brink. Exceptions to the number of participants require a hygiene concept agreed with the health department.

If the increase in infection does not come to a standstill within 10 days, further measures should be taken “to further reduce public contacts”. About stricter contact restrictions to 5 people.

Decision on accommodation bans postponed

The point of accommodation bans had been saved until the end, especially controversial. The regulation is considered to be a failure because it is handled differently depending on the country, including Saarland, Saxony, Thuringia and North Rhine-Westphalia consider the bans for travelers from risk areas to be difficult because they all lump together and protection concepts in hotels have so far worked to have. The federal and state governments have not found a uniform course. This controversial measure should therefore be checked for its effectiveness by November 8th, when all autumn holidays are over.

More tests and sick leave by phone

In an emotional appeal to the Bundestag recently, Chancellor Merkel stressed that she would never again want someone to die “all alone” in a home because of the pandemic restrictions. In order to allow further contact here despite all the risks, the previously available rapid tests should be used primarily for this area “in order to ensure the best possible protection and enable safe contacts even with increasing numbers of infections”.

Beyond all the debates about upper celebration limits, which have been handled differently in different regions due to different numbers of infections, to reduce sources of infection, sick leave by telephone for symptoms of colds will again be possible nationwide by the end of the year. According to Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), the Federal Joint Committee in Health Care should decide this Thursday.

Help from the Bundeswehr

The key to containing the pandemic is finding as many contact persons as possible for infected people. The federal, state and local administrations are requested to support the public health service with staff for contact tracking.

Berlin has already reported that it has significant problems with it. “The implementation of infection protection measures is no longer guaranteed in the foreseeable future,” says an internal management report. But the Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg district, for example, is still refusing aid from the Bundeswehr. Therefore, the increased use of students or other volunteers is brought into play in the decision paper.

In the short term, the Bundeswehr – where it is desired – can also help with 5000 additional forces and in a few weeks with up to 15,000 additional forces. “For the smooth organization of this support, the Bundeswehr offers to send direct contact persons to the crisis teams in the federal states and in the largest cities in Germany.”

Charité chief virologist Christian Drosten calls for citizens to be more responsible themselves in order to detect outbreak clusters, i.e. small, smoldering virus fire nests, earlier because of the diffuse outbreak events. He demands that citizens keep a corona contact diary. “The health department has to look back: Was the patient working in an open-plan office, did he celebrate with relatives while he was really infectious, ie from about day two before the onset of symptoms?” Drosten wrote in a guest post for “Die Zeit”.

“More importantly, where could the patient have been infected a week before symptoms appeared?” In this way, more people could be isolated more quickly. This could help to break infection chains earlier in view of the scarcely sufficient test and contact tracking capacities.