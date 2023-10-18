Mayor of Rio met with the Minister of Ports and Airports to avoid judicialization of the measure that benefited Galeão

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), met this Wednesday (October 18, 2023) with the Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filhoto discuss the ordinance that limited flights at Santos Dumont airport to benefit Tom Jobim (Galeão). The objective of the approach is to avoid the judicialization of the measure, which has already bothered agents in the airline sector.

“We are moving towards building the law in the most appropriate way possible. I think that today we have a minister who works in this direction, which has not happened in the recent past”Paes told journalists after the meeting.

The ordinance was published on August 10 and seeks mainly to benefit Galeão, which had been underutilized, to the detriment of Santos Dumont, which was operating at maximum capacity. The measure is an attempt to encourage the flow of passengers at the international airport and strengthen Rio de Janeiro’s position in the tourism sector.

However, the action was widely criticized because it was a direct government intervention in airport operations. Latam CEO Jerome Cadier criticized the decision and said it is not up to the government to decide which airport a passenger should fly from.

The mayor of Guarulhos, Guti Costa (PSD), was also bothered by the intervention that would favor Rio’s international airport and could weaken Guarulhos’ international airport. Shortly after the publication of the ordinance, Costa said he would appeal to the Court against the limitation on Santos Dumont.

In September, Costa filed a lawsuit in TCU (Federal Audit Court) after receiving support from the city’s City Council. Guarulhos came out ahead in the process. This is because a technical report from the Court of Auditors concluded that the government’s resolution was taken without technical grounds, with a lack of motivation and a misuse of purpose.

The information is from Infra Agency. The action will still go to the TCU plenary and does not have a set date for debate.

MEETING WITH HADDAD

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro also had a meeting with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. The meeting was to try “reduce bureaucracy” financing for the capital of Rio de Janeiro. The credit lines are from BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), already approved, and the World Bank.

“We came to ask Minister Haddad for some speed for 2 financings that have already been approved. One from BNDES for Rio’s BRT system, which President Lula has already signed, but has the final stage to allow disbursement“, he said.