Hundreds of Honduran migrants are stuck between the border with their country and the Guatemalan police blockade that yesterday put a stop to their journey with blows and tear gas. In the crowd there is hunger and despair that forces them to flee the crisis in Honduras.

Of the nearly 9,000 migrants who have reached Guatemalan territory since last Friday, January 15, around 6,000 remain stranded about 55 km away. west of the El Florido border point, near the town of Vado Hondo. Although Reuters sources say the group is made up of about 2,000 people. On the highway, blocked by a siege by the police and the Guatemalan Army that repressed their attempts to advance with sticks and tear gas on Sunday, Hondurans are torn between returning to their country and looking for alternative ways to evade the authorities and continue with his way to America.

The Guatemalan Army and police collide with a group of migrants to prevent the passage of the caravan from Honduras in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, on January 17, 2021. © Luis Echeverría / Reuters

The Guatemalan Migration Institute reported at 21.55 local time (03.55 GMT on Monday) that the caravan had not been moving and that “the coordination of voluntary returns continues.” The bulk of the crowd spent the night on the track.

Migrants are running out of supplies

The walkers try to travel light, and most left between Wednesday the 13th and Friday the 15th from San Pedro Sula, Honduras. At this point the reserves of many are depleted.

“There is no food or water, and there are thousands of children, pregnant women, babies, and they do not want to let us pass,” a Honduran who identified himself as Pedro told Reuters, amid the blockade.

Hundreds of migrants are parked on the highway in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, before the blockade of the authorities of that country that prevents them from moving towards Mexico. January 17, 2021. © Luis Echeverría / Reuters

“We are hungry,” a Honduran woman told the same agency behind the security cordon, where she was with her 15-year-old son, her 9-year-old daughter and her 4-year-old niece.

Other migrants left the route to try to avoid the blockade. “We ran into the mountains because I am traveling with my one-year-old son,” Honduran Diany Deras told Reuters.

The crisis in Honduras, the reason to emigrate

In the last 50 years, many Hondurans left irregularly for the United States, where more than a million now live, among those who managed to obtain legal residence and the undocumented, who have represented the first source of foreign exchange for their country, for the family remittances that they send each year.

In 2020, according to official sources, remittances were close to 5,000 million dollars, despite the fact that they were expected to fall due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is hitting the United States hard.

During the last 20 years an average between 100 and 150 Hondurans left the country daily in order to reach the United States. Migrants are fleeing violence and unemployment in Honduras. The crisis was already deep when the first caravans emerged in 2018, but in 2020 the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated the situation. The hit of hurricanes Eta and Iota in November was the final push for many of the walkers who today are stuck in Guatemala or are making their way to the United States.

Those who want to get there will have to exceed the 5,000 soldiers that the Guatemalan Army has deployed in seven departments of the country, which also receive support from thousands of officers from the National Civil Police.

Officials of the Mexican National Guard monitor the Suchiate River, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, to contain the arrival of the caravan of migrants from Honduras. January 17, 2021. © Carlos Jasso / Reuters

In Mexico, in addition, the agents of the National Guard are waiting for them, who are already deployed on the shore of the Suchiate River.

“Everything is calm here,” a National Guard official told Reuters, “I hope Guatemala contains them.”

With EFE and Reuters