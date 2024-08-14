War, the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk does not stop: there are 12 thousand Kiev soldiers on Russian territory

There war in Ukraine now it has officially expanded to include Russia. The Kiev army, led by the Chief of the General Staff Syrskyis advancing ever further beyond the border: “We took 74 villages and we control over a thousand square kilometers of Russian territory.” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykyiexplained the current situation and outlined the next steps. “The sooner the Russians accept peace, the sooner they will get their lands back.“. And he recalled – reports Il Corriere della Sera – that in recent months Russia had launched over two thousand attacks from Kursk towards the border region of Sumy, also using 255 glide bombs and a hundred missiles. For the Ukrainians now it is the problem of the use of NATO weapons across the border.

“We really can’t conduct our defensive war on Russian soil? On the soil of the aggressor? Strange. But then why is war against Ukraine possible??”, Mikhail wonders. Podolyakwell-known advisor to President Zelensky, commenting on the positions taken by the Foreign Ministers Tajani and Defense Little cross against the use of Italian weapons in the Ukrainian operation in the Russian region of Kursk. “The aggressor – continues Podolyak to Il Corriere – must be punished and to this end all the permitted instruments must be applied and used. The Kursk offensive represents an opportunity essential to protect the Ukrainian civilian population along the border areas. Destroying Russian artillery. We punish and humiliate Moscow, but we act according to the law“.

“We – concludes Podolyak – want force Putin to change courseputting it in difficulty”. According to some Western analysts, the Ukrainian expeditionary force does not count between one thousand and two thousand soldiers, as initially suggested, but rather about 12,000. Moscow sends reinforcements and mobilizes troops from the area Zaporizhiaon the southern front. Kremlin spokesmen reiterate that they are managed to stop the enemies.