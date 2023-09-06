The Minister of Economy in Argentina, Sergio Massa, who is running in the October presidential elections for the ruling Union for the Fatherland coalition, said during a dinner with supporters this week that, “regardless of whether it is in the 1st or 2nd round, his political bloc will continue to govern” .

The candidate supported by Peronism participated in the meeting this Monday (4th) in Buenos Aires to find new financiers for his electoral campaign.

The country’s authorities, businessmen and political leaders took part in the event. The dinner yielded contributions of up to $5 million [cerca de R$ 25 milhões na cotação atual]according to information from the Argentine newspaper clarion.

For the presidential candidate, the new resources are “a sign of confidence greater than the vote”. The minister read out the names of those who bought tables on the occasion, in order to protect himself against “accusations of financing and selling illegal votes”, he said.

At the meeting, the Peronist candidate also made statements contrary to the proposals of his opponents in the electoral race, economist Javier Milei, from the right-wing coalition Freedom Advances, winner of the Argentine primaries on August 13, and Patricia Bullrich, from the coalition Together for Change .

The main point fought by him was the dollarization of the Argentine economy, announced in the project of the libertarian Milei. “What’s at stake in Argentina is our sovereignty as we defend dollarization,” he said.

At the end of the night, Massa reiterated his government proposals for the country, with emphasis on rebuilding the Argentine peso, which has been experiencing intense devaluation in recent months. “We need to think of a form of national unity, break the pendulums that put us between advances and setbacks,” he said.

Recent opinion polls carried out in Argentina indicate a defeat for the government candidate at the polls. One of the surveys carried out was that of the consultancy Opinaia, released by the clarion in the last week, which reveals Milei’s considerable advantage over other political opponents in a possible 2nd round.

According to the survey, if Massa and Bullrich dispute a new election in one of the possible scenarios, even then the Peronist would be at a disadvantage, indicating a comfortable victory for the center-right candidate.

In this hypothesis, Bullrich would come out ahead with 44% of the voting intentions, while Massa would have 32%. The survey showed 10% white votes, 7% undecided and 7% who did not intend to vote for either.

Economic crisis

Alberto Fernández’s government has been looking for ways to contain the economic crisis that is plaguing the country.

At the end of August, the Ministry of Economy, led by Sergio Massa, announced a series of measures to try to soften the drop in the population’s purchasing power due to the 22% devaluation of the Argentine peso.

Among the actions are the application of tax breaks to small and medium-sized companies and the payment of extraordinary bonuses for Argentine retirees and workers, in an attempt to curb inflation in the country, which has already surpassed 100% and is expected to reach 170%. %, according to analysts.

The big question, at the moment, is that some provinces, responsible for funding the bonus, did not accept the government’s proposals.

Also in August, Argentina approved a new disbursement of US$ 7.5 billion [R$ 37,4 bilhões] of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In 2022, the parties signed a debt refinancing agreement estimated at US$ 45 billion [R$ 224,6 bilhões]which was contracted in 2018, during the government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019).