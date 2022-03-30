Between 900 and 1,000 toilets that this Thursday end their contract in the Murcian Health Service (SMS) will not be renewed, according to Satse’s calculations. These are, for the most part, nurses, Nursing Auxiliary Care Technicians (TCAE) and physiotherapists. Summoned by this union, several dozen professionals gathered this Wednesday in front of the SMS headquarters to protest the cut. “We have been in the pandemic for two years with temporary contracts, for six months, and now we are going out on the street,” explained María and Alba, nurses at the La Arrixaca ICU. “All this time without vacations, with unpaid permits suspended and with protective equipment (PPE) worn five or six hours in a row during the worst waves of the pandemic,” they lamented.

Many health workers feel mistreated by the Administration after these years of high workload. Cristina Fernández and Pedro González worked in Mallorca until last year, with temporary contracts but more stable and continuous than those that have been found since they decided to return to the Region of Murcia, coinciding with the personnel needs due to the pandemic. «First we were with one-day contracts, in health centers. They called you on a Friday for a Saturday, and if you rejected it they penalized you, ”they explained this Wednesday. Later, Pedro got a two-month contract at La Arrixaca, and later another two and a half month contract at Resuscitation and Major Ambulatory Surgery (CMA) at the Reina Sofía. “Now it’s over and I’m left on the street again,” he complained.

Cristina is still covering a casualty at Morales Meseguer. «In Mallorca the conditions were much better than those offered by the SMS. There we could mark options to apply for positions related to our training and experience. Here we have had more precarious contracts and on top of that they put you in flying teams that cover whatever is needed, ”they reflected.

There are also complaints in the Morales Meseguer Emergency Service. The Workers’ Commissions have formally asked the Management to stop the plans to “fire” five nurses and five TCAE. The workforce reduction “is going to affect all shifts, which entails a care burden and a negative impact on the health and well-being” of the workers “after two years of the pandemic in which they have been on the front line, without rotating periods of rest, as they have been done in other units”. But, above all, the cut “affects the quality of care,” the union denounces, since “the minimum basic ratios are not met to guarantee the safety of patients, with four nurses for 20 beds.”

Create structural squares



The incidence of Covid has decreased, but the unions demand that the Covid reinforcements be used to alleviate the workforce deficit that, as they denounce, is dragging down public health. “Where is the commitment of the regional government and the health administration to make 800 places structural?” Satse says in the manifesto read this Wednesday in front of the SMS offices. “We consider the elimination of hiring to be reckless, irresponsible and reckless, especially at the gates of a seventh wave and before Easter and the Spring Holidays,” warns the union.

«The problem is that all the burden is always placed on Nursing, without there being an SMS human resources plan that makes it possible to define what the real needs are. It is not the most appropriate time for this cut; they can catch us a seventh wave with professionals in other communities or in other stock markets, ”said Pablo Fernández, regional deputy secretary of Satse.

The cut in the Covid reinforcements reaches 60%, according to the calculations of the Workers’ Commissions. In La Arrixaca, 174 nurses are ending their contract and only about 65 will be renewed, according to these estimates. As for Nursing Auxiliary Care Technicians (TCAE), more than 60 jobs will be lost in this hospital, according to these calculations. In the Cartagena area, 207 nurses are ending contracts and the renewal of 104 is expected, while in TCAE it will go from 209 to 90. The cut is also important among the guards, with 32 contracts as of April compared to 107 that conclude on March 31. “Staffing needs continue to be high, since in most hospitals and services, the staff was insufficient before the pandemic,” Miguel Ángel López, general secretary of the CC OO Health Federation, warned last week.

Health defends that the “essential” contracts will be made



Faced with criticism, the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, insisted this Wednesday, to questions from journalists, that “the regional government has put all the human and material resources ‘been and to be’ during the pandemic”, with “6,000” workers above the workforce prior to the health crisis. Pedreño assured that the “essential” contracts will be made, but insisted that “the acute phase” of the pandemic is over and “it must be managed efficiently.”