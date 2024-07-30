He Chavista leader Diosdado Cabello On Tuesday, he threatened members of the majority opposition in Venezuela, including the presidential candidate of this sector, Edmundo González Urrutia, and his supporter María Corina Machado, with They are going to “fuck” themafter both politicians rejected the victory granted by the electoral body to Nicolás Maduro in Sunday’s presidential elections.

In a session of Parliament, The deputy warned that Machado and González Urrutia, In addition to the anti-Chavez supporters Leopoldo Lopez, Julio Borges, Carlos Vecchio, Henrique Capriles, Antonio Ledezma, Henry Ramos Allup and Carlos Ocariz, “They will be charged before the competent authorities for the highest crimes, and there will be no benefits for anyone”.

“We are not going to stop, and if they want to provoke us, I will tell them something, we will fall for the provocation, but we are going to screw them, we are going to screw them,” insisted Cabello, first vice president of the ruling United Socialist Party (PSUV), who He assured that they are going to “give them the lesson of all lessons” and they are “going to catch them.”

In addition, the official He called González Urrutia a “miserable old man” and an “unscrupulous rat,” whom he accused of being a “CIA agent.” (United States Central Intelligence Agency)” and having been “accustomed to killing people in El Salvador,” without showing any evidence.

Meanwhile, González Urrutia and Machado participated in a mass event in Caracas, where they insisted that they will not fall for the provocations of Chavismo, since their mission is to defend the vote that citizens cast last Sunday, when – they say – the opposition won by an “overwhelming” majority, thus dismissing the data provided by the CNE, which awarded the victory to Maduro.

María Corina Machado, in a press conference with Edmundo González, asked for calm from the people who have taken to the streets to protest after the election results were announced.

For his part, the President of Parliament, Chavista Jorge Rodríguez, asked, minutes before Cabello’s appearance, for jail for González Urrutia and Machadowho – he said – traveled to cities in the country during the electoral campaign to “plant their violent cells, provide money and distribute drugs,” although he did not show any proof of these accusations.

Government calls protests “criminal” and “terrorist”

Massive mobilization in Caracas this Tuesday.

From this Monday, There have been multiple protests in Caracas and much of the country in rejection of the results provided by the CNEactions responded, in some cases, with repression by police and military bodies.

The majority opposition describes these demonstrations as “spontaneous and legitimate expressions”, while the Government labels them as “criminal” and “terrorist”, while denouncing a coup d’état “forged again” by “extremist right-wing fascist factors”.

According to NGOs, there have been at least six deaths and 84 injuries, while the Public Prosecutor’s Office has recorded 749 arrests.

