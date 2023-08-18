The member countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) began a meeting this Thursday, August 17, that will last until Friday, in Ghana, to address the situation in Niger after the coup d’état and discuss a potential intervention army in the country. In the last hours, senior military commanders of the regional bloc indicated that they would take that step if diplomatic efforts fail.

ECOWAS could intervene militarily in Niger. This was stated by high commands of the Armies of the member countries of the organization this Thursday, August 17, at the conclusion of the first meeting, of a summit that will last until Friday, August 18, in Ghana.

“Let no one doubt that if all else fails, the brave forces of West Africa stand ready to answer the call of duty (…) By all available means, constitutional order will be restored to the country,” said the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah.

His remarks came before the assembled defense chiefs and listed the bloc’s previous deployments in The Gambia, Liberia and elsewhere.

“Democracy is what we defend and support,” said the Nigerian Chief of Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa.

“The aim of our meeting is not simply to react to events, but to proactively chart a path that leads to peace and supports stability,” Musa added.

Niger suffered a coup d’état on July 26 when the Army overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum, whom it is holding in custody and intends to prosecute for “high treason”. The junta imposed General Abdourahamane Tiani at the helm of the country.

“We will go to Niger with our own contingents”

“The heads of state say that in a pinch we will go to Niger with our own troops, equipment and resources to make sure we restore constitutional order. If other democracy-loving partners want to support us, they are welcome,” he told his partners. , recalling the operations of Cedeao in Gambia or Liberia, among others.

For its part, the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) has rejected a military intervention in Niger.

“The PSC decided on a non-military and non-punitive solution to the crisis in Niger,” a source from the organization who wanted to remain anonymous told EFE on Thursday.

The Niger junta rejects possible military intervention by ECOWAS

Since the coup, Nigerian military officials have ignored calls by the United Nations, ECOWAS, the United States or the European Union to free ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and restore him to office. Consequently, ECOWAS has ordered the preparation of a reserve force.

For its part, the Nigerian Army indicated that this possible operation against its country would be an “illegal and senseless aggression” and announced an “immediate response” in case the Armies of the regional bloc proceed.

In Niger, part of the population supports the coup and has demonstrated on several occasions against ECOWAS. Several residents of Niamey, the capital, reject an armed intervention by the organization.

“I am not afraid because I know that our armed forces are well prepared to deal with any eventuality,” Omar Yaye, a radio technician, told Reuters on Thursday.

Recent lethal attacks against the Army

Over the past decade, Niger has tried, with the support of international forces, to combat Islamist insurgents who are destabilizing the country and have caused thousands of deaths.

Last Tuesday, August 15, at least 17 Nigerien soldiers died and another 20 were injured after an alleged jihadist attack in the southwest of the country.

The European Union condemned the latest attacks on Thursday and asked the military to restore constitutional order.

“The EU strongly condemns the attacks by armed groups that have caused the death of at least 17 Nigerien soldiers,” said Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, through the social network X, known until recently as Twitter .

“The restoration of constitutional order is the only way to restore security in a country greatly weakened by the attempted coup,” he added.

Last Sunday, another terrorist attack against a military detachment led to the death of seven members of the Niger National Guard.

In recent years, Western countries have tried to work alongside Niger, until recently considered one of the last democratic countries in the Sahel, to deal with the jihadist threat.

The United States and France have some 2,500 soldiers in the nation, but since the coup they have had to abandon joint operations, which would explain the rise in attacks.

In recent years, coups have multiplied in the region, such as in Mali, Burkina Faso or Guinea. The same scenario is repeated regularly: the forceful seizure of power by the troops, after which the junta promises a democratic transition that takes years, or never arrives.

