Strong winds spread the smell of burning across much of the city on Wednesday. Quitothe capital of Ecuadorr, which has been besieged by five forest fires that broke out simultaneously since last Tuesday, and left six injured and some 107 families evacuated.

The ravages of the flames, which authorities suspect were caused, began on September 23 in the Auqui Hillon the eastern outskirts, and then spread to the Guangüiltagua Metropolitan Park (one of the largest in the city) and forests surrounding the residential areas of Guápulo, Bellavista and González Suárez.

During the morning, smoke covered the sky of Quito, a city of three million inhabitants, with a dense haze, and the smell of ash permeated the interior of some buildings, according to the accounts of those affected.“I had to sleep with a mask and wet wipes on top” of the mask, Claudio Otalima, 82, told AFP.

And although some of the fires had been brought under control, at the time of going to press some 2,000 firefighters, soldiers and rescue workers were still trying to completely extinguish the flames in the midst of one of the most acute water crises in recent years in the neighbouring country, which has forced energy rationing. Water tankers and helicopters are being used in the work, and some citizens with water canisters and hoses have also come to try to help with the situation.

The emergency prompted President Daniel Noboa to cancel his speech at the UN assembly and return to the country from New York on Tuesday.

AME2179. QUITO (ECUADOR), 09/24/2024.- A young man watches a forest fire this Tuesday, in the Guápulo sector in Quito (Ecuador). Several forest fires in the surroundings of Quito, the capital of Ecuador, have stained the city with a thick layer of smoke, so the authorities have issued an alert for poor air quality, especially in the north of the city. EFE/ Santiago Fernández Photo:EFE

Meanwhile, the prosecutor’s office and the police are investigating to clarify the events and the authorities, who suspect that the fires were arson, have activated a reward plan to find those responsible.In fact, a civil traffic agent found two drums with flammable material near the ground zero of the fire.

“We will look for the arsonists even under the rocks,” said Mayor Pabel Muñoz, who claimed that the fires were caused by “criminals” and “terrorists.”

For her part, Carolina Andrade, Secretary of Security, told the press that “Quito is under attack. It is not normal that we have nearly 33 fires during a day, that activation points are generated simultaneously.” Andrade also stated that, from July to September 24, Quito has had more than 300 forest fires, affecting more than 1,800 hectares.

Classes were suspended, while municipal and government entities opted to work remotely due to the “poor quality” of the air in Quito.

The municipal Department of the Environment reported in a statement that in the center and north of Quito the air quality “has reached precautionary levels,” while in the areas close to the scourges “the levels of pollution are unhealthy.” In fact, in the streets, residents wear masks to protect themselves.

“We cannot let our guard down or give up,” said Muñoz, referring to the strong winds and dry vegetation caused by the prolonged absence of rain, factors that could ignite new outbreaks.

“The scourge has been controlled in some critical areas. Above all, priority has been given to those where we had a housing presence,” he noted.

AME2193. QUITO (ECUADOR), 09/24/2024.- Agents of the Ecuadorian Police pass in front of a forest fire this Tuesday, in the Guapulo sector in Quito (Ecuador). EFE/ Santiago Fernández Photo:EFE

Water crisis

Ecuador is facing these forest fires in the midst of a water crisis due to its worst drought in 61 years, which has also led to agricultural problems, disruption of drinking water supplies and electricity rationing for up to 12 hours a day. The reservoirs of power plants that cover 70 percent of national demand are at historically low levels.

The situation has led the government to declare 20 of the 24 provinces on red alert.

The drought has caused 3,300 forest fires this year, with nearly 38,000 hectares of vegetation destroyed, 14 people injured and 797 others affected, according to the Risk Secretariat.

Several simultaneous forest fires have covered Ecuador's capital with thick smoke. Photo:EFE

Attention is now focused on the Mazar reservoir, the second largest in the country with a capacity of 410 million cubic metres, and whose level has risen slightly by about one metre thanks to some rain in southern Ecuador, after having registered a level of 2,116.40 metres on Saturday, slightly above its minimum level of 2,110 metres.

However, this small improvement has not been enough to solve the blackouts and this Monday the three hydroelectric plants on the Paute River that are fed by the water stored in Mazar, with a total installed capacity of 1,757 megawatts, which serve to supply about 40 percent of the national demand for electricity, were out of operation.

