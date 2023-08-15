Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, attacked the local opposition and reaffirmed that the Chavista government does not plan to leave power in that country.

“The Venezuelan opposition has always resorted to violence, lacking solid arguments, they use it as a tool. They do not hesitate to attack, cause victims. They only care about their goals, and that is to expel and put an end to the Bolivarian Revolution,” Cabello declared in a Press conference.

“They have bad news, because our determination is firm. We have no intention of withdrawing, but of strengthening the foundations of this revolution every day so that it is irrevocable. We are working on it,” he said.

And he added: “We want a dialogue to tell them to get ready because we are going to continue ruling for 200 years. That they start preparing and drawing up their accounts.”

Cabello, sanctioned by the United States, faces accusations of leading the Los Soles cartel. In 2016, former drug trafficker Javier Cardona Ramírez declared that the number two of Chavismo was the biggest drug trafficker in Venezuela, with even more power than “El Chapo” Guzmán. The DEA is offering $10 million for his arrest.

The week before, Cabello led a delegation from his party on a trip to Cuba, where he met with senior leaders of the Communist Party and the island’s government.

The stay of the second in command of Chavismo lasted until last Friday, with the main objective of “strengthening relations between the PCC and the PSUV,” the Cuban Communist Party reported on its website.

During his stay in Cuba, the PSUV leader held official talks with the organization secretary of the PCC, Roberto Morales, and spoke with other high-ranking Cuban officials about joint work and opportunities to “strengthen exchanges and collaboration between parties,” according to Infobae.

Cabello traveled to Santiago de Cuba, the second most important city, in the company of five vice presidents and other members of the PSUV national leadership.

The PCC statement emphasizes that its relationship with the PSUV is based on shared principles such as anti-imperialism, solidarity, the defense of democracy and cooperation. In addition, it underscores Cuba’s continued support for the Bolivarian process, for President Nicolás Maduro and for civic-military unity.

