Otmar Szafnauer (Romania, 57 years old), an American of Romanian origin, has been the head of Alpine in Formula 1 since this season. It started in Formula 1 with Ford and Honda. He found success at the helm of Force India, then Racing Point and later Aston Martin, achieving good results on a humble budget. Otmar speaks with AS in the Alpine hospitality about the current situation of the team and the future of Fernando Alonso in F1 and at Enstone.

“What day did you start working at Alpine?”

“The third of March.”

“What have you done since then?” Where did she want to start?

“For learning everyone’s name.” I haven’t done it yet. I know everyone in this room and upstairs, but we are 835 people.

“Technically, where did you want to start?”

—I wanted to start understanding how this organization works and start pushing for the first improvements to arrive earlier than expected.

—What are your first impressions around Enstone and Viry?

—They are impressive, modernized, the gearbox bench, in the wind tunnel, CFD, R&D… in general, very, very good infrastructures. There are still some small tools that we are missing, that we need to improve, but overall pretty good.

—Speaking of pushing for upgrades, what would be a good upgrade plan at the moment?

—Since we are on a very steep learning curve, we have to make sure that we learn in the wind tunnel and bring it to the track. That ability to take shortcuts and bring improvements to the car will be a huge help to our performance.

-When will they arrive?

—We are working on it, there will be improvements in all the races. In Melbourne, something in Imola that will be significant. We have several programs underway, one to lighten the weight of the car, another to lighten the weight of the ‘main team’ (laughs), and then another, for bigger things.

—What kind of results would be good for Alpine this year?

—Beyond the results, I prefer to see the consistency throughout a season. If you win a race it’s great, that’s why we come to the circuit, but if it’s unexpected and there’s a lack of consistency, it’s better to look at the performance of the whole year. Alpine had the sixth car in 2021, but his two drivers placed him fifth. This year, we can take a step forward, if we have the fifth car and finish fourth in the championship it would be very good. We want to move forward in Formula 1. When you get to the front, you have to displace people who were already there, and that’s the hardest thing unless they make big mistakes. With such a big rule change, we have to start to understand the car and add features as fast as we can to progress.

—Where do you place the Renault engine compared to the competition?

—It is difficult because the season has just started, you need a variety of circuits and races, but it seems that we have taken a step towards the others.

“How about Ferdinand?”

“This is the first time I’ve worked with him. I like the fact that he is ultra-competitive, he pushes to improve the car, but also to be faster, himself and the people around him. He still has the hunger for champions, that’s something I love, and he’s also very talented. He extracts a lap from the car very quickly, possibly faster than anyone I’ve ever worked with. It is a talent that not many people have, he does. Also, he is very good on Sundays, in the race. We have a great combination with Esteban, who is younger.

—You worked before with Seb (Vettel), do they look alike?

“They are very similar. Different in personality, but similar in their requests to be able to go faster, about what they do. I think Sebastian has more detailed feedback, but Fernando focuses on those things that will give him more benefits from the beginning, the big stuff, while Sebastian studies the big stuff and then gets into the details. There are differences, but his desire to win and improve performance is the same.

“Will Alpine have a very good car in time for Fernando to enjoy it?”

“Because he’s 40 years old?” Hope so.

—In case you get tired, or if you want to go somewhere else…

—I remember when I was 40 years old and I never got tired of it. Now I am 57 and I do get tired. This year, what we have to do with Fernando, and also with Esteban, is to improve the car more than the others. If we do that, what we learn this year we can apply next year. At the end of the year we will be able to see how our learning has been compared to the rest. We will give Fernando the car he needs. We’ll see how the season goes, it’s just started, but I don’t think we did a bad job in the winter. We will improve during the season, we will go up.

—When you see where Ferrari is, but also where McLaren is after the rule change, do you feel relieved or do you perceive a missed opportunity?

—Ferrari…it’s a bit of a missed opportunity, but I’m also relieved. Although it is difficult for me to speak because I was not here during the winter. What I do know is that Ferrari delivered last season and focused on 2022. I doubt McLaren would start soon, because they were fighting for third in the constructors’ championship and continued to develop. There is no magic here, it is an effort and understanding about the car. Overall, I feel like we’ve done a great job with last year’s car and the switch to this year’s car. The balance of resources has been done well. But it wasn’t here. Maybe I would have done something different, it is possible.

—When Fernando says that he wants to continue here, in F1, for another two or three years, do you think he is referring to Alpine?

“I don’t know what it means here, of course. But I hope so, Fernando is a great asset, a world champion, a huge help to be competitive on the track. In the meantime, we have him this year. These future decisions will come in July or August, when the ‘silly season’ begins. And until then we’re going to learn a lot about the car and I’m sure you’ll have more information to make a decision.