Tabasco.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed that his party will continue with good results since he predicted that in 2024, they will continue to win the games and for “beating“.

This was stated by the leader of the executive during his visit to the Dos Bocas Refinery in Paraíso, Tabasco where he commemorated Labor Day and reiterated that his team’s intention is to continue working to complete all the works in the little more than two years of his six-year term.

In this sense, AMLO recalled the words of Luisa María Alcalde, who said that according to San Benito, in the day there are eight hours to work, eight to think and eight to rest.

This distribution in the time indicated that it was because in the monasteries the monks meditated for a long time thinking, but unlike them, the fourth transformationyou no longer have to think, well they know what to do.

“So, it’s 16 hours and then the two years, three, four months, that we still have, are like five years still. So, we are going to get a lot of juice out of time and we are not going to leave any of the works that I mentioned in progress we are going to finish them allAMLO mentioned at a press conference.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed that the intention to conclude all the works in this six-year term so that the “generational change” takes place, since he affirmed that he will follow the advice “of the Apostle of Democracy, Francisco I. Madero: ‘effective suffrage, no re-election'”.

Due to the above, AMLO made reference to the great team with which he has the language of one of the sports he most appreciates, Baseball, and said he had “Five starting pitchers, women and men, and about 10 closers, women and men, and they all throw more than 100 miles, pure fastball.”

Accompanied by the Secretary of the Interior (Segob), Adán Augusto López Hernández, and Rocío Nahle, head of Energy (Sener), who are identified as possible candidates for the 2024 presidential candidacy. AMLO stated that there are men and women on his team “that throw moña”.

“What I can tell you is that we’re going to keep winning, yes we’re going to keep winning games by blowouts,” AMLO finished.