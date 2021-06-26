The doors of Poppodium Annabel are closed, but dozens of clubbers are standing in front of the entrance for the first time since March last year. On this Friday evening at midnight, the Netherlands will take off the mask and the nightclubs will open. The partygoers definitely hope. It is now five to twelve, and the bass is already booming through walls and bellies. Drinking in line, laughing. Here and there someone rocks from foot to foot – a tension dance.

Owner Aziz Yagoub stands behind the crowd barriers and gives the final instructions to the staff (many of them brand new). “Five minutes before the show, boys. Try to enjoy it. To positions!”

There is a countdown. The zero is received with enthusiastic cries: midnight. The doors open. In the red glow of the neon tubes, the entrance seems like a hole in the universe, a portal to the open-minded times before the Dutch night culture was caught in the stranglehold of Covid-19.

“It will be a gigantic folk festival,” Aziz predicts. “I think drivers have underestimated how much needed this is. We will see that again tonight.” The Norwegian Tilly puts it differently: “I expect a lot of Jägermeister. And Abba!” The bailiff scans her QR code – she tested negative earlier today. She walks in and disappears into the crowd.

Summer of love

When the planned relaxations – step 4, the last phase of the government’s Covid-19 escape plan – leaked out last Wednesday, Poppodium Annabel sprang into action. An opening party: DJs booked, ticket sales prepared. The staff watched the press conference on Friday anxiously. The online ticket link was published the moment Mark Rutte uttered the word ‘nightclubs’.

Despite relaxation, the commandment is still: not testing is not partying

“It’s chaos here now,” says Mart Sanders, programmer of the Annabel, a few hours before the opening. “But when the doors open later, it will be a party.” Annabel recently opened the terraces, and a livestream was organized earlier. But scaling up to a 1,500-strong party like last night’s is another story. “We had to hire a lot of new staff. And some DJs had other jobs in the meantime.” He laughs: “But yes, it is the weekend after all.” His expectation? “I hope for a summer of love”.

Standing in line to get in was just as exciting.

Photo Olivier Middendorp



Partygoers arrive in time slots (00.00, 00.30, 01.00) – to avoid queues. It works. “The waiting time is a maximum of 11 minutes,” Aziz says proudly. It is uncomfortable for the first arrivals. Some desperately keep the one and a half meters. Not for long. The dance floor fills up quickly, half an hour after opening it is sparkling with beer. It can’t be seen an hour after opening. A girl leans over the balcony that surrounds the dance floor. “Jesus, wretch, it’s so busy!” she shouts over the music. “You really don’t want to be there. Wait, just an Instagram story.” She pulls the camera from left to right across the dancing crowd, tucks her phone away and rushes downstairs.

The journey to the nightclub started for visitors at the test street. Despite relaxation, the commandment is still: not testing is not partying.

Friday morning there are long lines at Testing for Access. People kill time: ‘Are you going to a party tonight too?’ The line is buzzing with possible explanations for the long wait: ‘start-up problems’, ‘malfunction’. Newcomers walk up the line in amazement, with every meter the courage sinks further. ‘Is this Testing for Access? I thought a hip clothing store was opening here!’ It’s the most made joke of the morning.

Test results came late

Sixteen hours and (presumably) a liquor store later, the negative tested people hang together in the arms in the Annabel. It didn’t go smoothly. Test results came late, and some people were unable to convert the results into the necessary QR code. Next to the crush barriers are ‘troubleshooters’, problem solvers that help to get a negative test up. Partygoers without a test will be sent away and will receive a voucher. A man who refuses to give his name complains: “I tried to bribe him. Twenty euros! That didn’t even work! In The Hague they had just let me in.” Aziz laughs: “Look, you have to write that down.”

It’s three o’clock in the morning. Ginuwine’s ‘Pony’ comes on – a club classic since ’96 – there is cheering. Seen from above, a thousand hips sway like buoys on a turbulent ocean. After more than a year of six feet apart, dancers pull together – meeting eyes, touching hands, kissing lips and chafing loins. In that order. No one is afraid of Covid-19 anymore. Many young people declare to have already had Covid-19. 22-year-old Luc Schumans: “After two Covid-19 and a negative test? No, I’m not afraid. It is over.”

“It’s back to normal so quickly,” shouts Amir Es-Sannouni in the ear. “But people have it much more fun than before corona. Me too. After a year and a half you can meet new people at a party. I am not in a relationship myself, so this is great.”

Top of mouth masks

It is four o’clock, and the only memory of corona is a girl with a top made of mouth masks. The dance floor continues to be crowded. A few drunken guests are supported by friends from the club. First aid workers traverse the club for safety. Rutgers and the Trimbos Institute warned this week: after a year and a half of party-free people can be weaned from the alcohol, drugs and flirtations of the nightlife. Completely dangerous: young people want to catch up. Young people don’t care. “We’re going to catch up, everything,” says Lulu, early 20s. “Really going out. But I’ll be careful.”

Hagar shares that opinion, she is now fourteen days 18, a corona adult. And she’s in the middle of exam week, but she doesn’t miss the chance to go out for the first time. “It is beyond expectations! A real party. Much more fun than those childish 16+ parties!” And yes, she would like to go again next week.

It is a quarter past five and to usher in the last half hour the DJ plays Ginuwine’s ‘Pony’ again, although this time it is a remix. The main hall is half empty, the last of those present gather around the DJ booth. Couples arguing at the lockers. And pungent perfumes lose the battle of the scents of sweat.

The beer on the floor is dried up and sticky – every dance move takes just that little bit more effort. Yet the audience bounces off the Rotterdam dance floor like a super organism with every vibration of the kick drum. Until the last number.

The music goes off, the lights on. At the exit, revelers squint at the morning light that suddenly floods in. As if a strict mother rips open the curtains of her teenage son, time to wake up.

Three boys are standing in front of the door talking. “Everyone was so on,” says a happily smiling Paul Frolke. “Sing along, dance. The music was bad but that doesn’t matter!” One of his friends, Yoshi Verspaget, adds: „To experience all this again… Even the setbacks: the test result that came in only an hour before the party, that stress. Even that was fun. Because everything is new again.” Paul: “It is wonderful to see the sun rise again.”

A pilgrimage of sleepwalkers leaves for Rotterdam Central Station – on their way to a train or a grateful taxi. It is only on the way home, with one’s head on the shoulder of a (newly found) partner, that it really dawns: the Netherlands is open again.