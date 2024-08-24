Mexico City.– Faced with the three votes that the 4T needs to have a qualified majority in the Senate, the PRI member Manlio Fabio Beltrones trusts that the opposition legislators will act responsibly so as not to give up their seats.

“I cannot call on anyone (not to give their votes to the ruling bloc), but I am hopeful that both the enormously larger group and the other parliamentary groups, which form the opposition, reach an adequate and civilized level of dialogue that will allow them to reach agreements, not capricious agreements, but agreements that benefit the country,” he said.

The former governor of Sonora, who is seeking his third Senate seat, went to the Senate facilities to register. There he was informed that he will be part of the deans’ table, and will therefore play an important role in the installation of the new Legislature in the Senate. “I will have to talk with the majority of the coordinators of the parliamentary groups, since I have been notified that I would have to be part of a deans’ table for the installation, there are five senators who must be part of it, so we will have to reach some agreement,” he indicated.

He said that all legislatures are “unprecedented” because none of them resemble the previous one, but this one is characterized by the return of a hegemonic party, so the debate will be intense.

“It is a legislature that once again has a party or representatives of a hegemonic majority party, which does not reach two thirds by itself, as it seems it will in the Chamber of Deputies, but that will become an intense debate,” he said. Beltrones arrives at the Senate with a bench against him in light of the declarations of the national leader of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, that he will be expelled. He assured that he has not had contact with the PRI leader, and when the bench is installed there will be an opportunity to talk with his colleagues, in the meantime, he joked, his DNA continues to be PRI, and that is how he will act. “I saw that he made some public statements with some expressions about me that have nothing to do with reality, accompanied by slander or lies. “This morning I got up and checked my DNA and it hasn’t changed, it has been totally PRI for five decades, so I don’t have that intention,” he responded when asked if he has thought about joining another parliamentary group or being independent. He trusted that his colleagues would maintain their autonomy of thought and represent the most important interests that they raised in their campaigns. In his case, he indicated, he made a commitment to the people of Sonora to prioritize public safety, support for the countryside and economic growth in his initiatives and actions.