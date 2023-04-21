This Thursday, April 20, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, received his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, at the White House. The two presidents reiterated their points in common in matters of peace, democracy and the environment. At the center of the conversation was Venezuela, Petro assured that the elimination of sanctions was on the table if there are free elections in the country.

The meeting began with a relaxed tone. Between laughs, both leaders joked about their ages. “They say that being 63 in this generation is like being 40 in the old one,” said Colombian President Gustavo Petro. His US counterpart, Joe Biden, responded in the affirmative.

Meeting at the White House, the agenda had topics such as democracy, freedom and peace. In addition, Petro pointed to the environment as one of the points in common between both nations. After the meeting, the Colombian president assured that they had discussed his proposal to exchange the debt for climate efforts.

“Today humanity, the planet, demands a deep economic transformation to preserve life. We have to move from fossil capital, from fossil greed, from that accumulation that grows like a hurricane,” said the leftist.

Cooperation for the environment was one of the main concerns shared between both leaders, who assured that they will do more to cooperate on the matter.

Venezuela, at the center of the meeting

The Colombian president has called on multiple occasions for sanctions against Venezuelan government companies and officials to be lifted and for talks on democratic reforms to be resumed in the Latin American country. A request that according to the United States can only be fulfilled if free elections are held in that country.

“A strategy was put on the table that is to hold elections first and then lift sanctions. Or gradually, to the extent that an electoral agenda is fulfilled, those sanctions are also lifted,” Petro said in statements to the press.

The leader of the White House stated that both countries seek a “united, egalitarian, democratic and economically prosperous” Western Hemisphere. And he stated that Colombia is one of the “keys” to the region.

For his part, Petro assured that: “We are going down the same river, a river that leads us to an ever greater democracy and ever greater freedom.” And he added: “We have a common agenda and a lot of work to do.”

News in development…