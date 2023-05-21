with videoThe temperature is temporarily experiencing a dip, but that should not spoil the fun, says Weerplaza. The weather this week is regularly sunny and it also remains almost dry.

This weekend the Netherlands had little to complain about the weather. “We are dealing with a warm and humid type of air and that has resulted in the warmest day of the year so far,” said weatherwoman Roosmarijn Knol of Weerplaza. A reversal will follow on Monday and then the Netherlands will be right on the interface between cool air from the North Sea and warm air from the east. That can result in a considerable temperature contrast.

In the east of the country it can still warm up to 24 to 25 degrees on Monday afternoon. However, the increasing north wind ensures that it will only be 12 to 16 degrees on the beaches and on the Wadden Islands. Later in the day there is a chance of a local rain or thunderstorm, especially along the eastern border. See also Tax increase: Norway's rich dropouts

According to weather forecaster Knol, we can also expect a temperature dip on Tuesday. “It is striking that in previous weeks it always reached a low point in terms of temperature on this day of the week,” she says.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Tuesday afternoon it will only be 15 to 18 degrees. This brings us below the climatological average of 17 to 20 degrees on the last ten days of May. Due to the strong north wind, the summer feeling is probably hard to find.

The culprit of that dip, according to Knol, is the development of an offshoot of a high-pressure area west of Ireland that is trying to connect with high-pressure areas above Eastern Europe. The good news is: as the spur moves further east, the current in the Netherlands will tilt to the northeast to the east. “We lose the cooler air and replace it with a milder type of air.” See also Tarcísio authorizes studies to privatize Sabesp and Emae

And with that, it is expected that the maximum temperature will gradually increase thereafter. From Thursday it can already be 20 degrees in the southeast. Due to the relatively high air pressure, we should expect little to no precipitation. “The sun shines regularly and cumulus clouds develop in the afternoon. It quickly feels pleasant, especially out of the wind,” predicts Knol.

Will the sunny spring weather last until Pentecost? If we are to believe the weather woman, that is the case. “The chance of an easterly wind is increasing and the extremes in the plume are moving towards and even to slightly above 25 degrees. If the blocked flow pattern manages to hold up, precipitation areas don’t stand a chance,” it sounds.

Day trippers sit on the terrace of the Grote Markt in the center of The Hague. © ANP

