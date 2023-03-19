Nuevo León.- A young woman has unleashed a storm of comments on TikTok, after she confessed that part of the diseases that have afflicted her health throughout her life are because her parents got married as “cousins” in Nuevo León.

The publication, which already has more than 19 million views, was made by the tiktoker, Maday Cantú (@madaycantu), who reproached as a joke that his parents got married having a blood relationship. Well now she has to suffer some diseases.

“My dad was so in love with his cousin that he got married, she had defective children and now she has to pay hospital bills all the time and sleep in armchairs,” wrote the young woman who filmed herself resting in a hospital bed.

In the description, the young woman acknowledged that, although she does not know why she has some illnesses, her logic makes her believe that the fact that her parents are a distant family is the “only explanation”.

As expected, the publication caused many Internet users to question Maday Cantú and set up a second part explaining why her parents are cousins.

Days later, the young woman explained the whole situation. She clarified that although their potatoes they have the same last name they are not 100 percent cousinssince the two only maintain a family bond on the part of his great-great-grandparents who were brothers.

“my great grandparents on both sides they were brothers. So that’s why my parents are distant cousins. But no, ‘not even the case’, before we were born they did genetic tests and this has nothing to do with it”Maday expressed on TikTok.

The young woman also explained that her illness is more for a hereditary reason, for which she will always live with her.

It may interest you:

He jokingly added that yes, affirmatively his family is from Nuevo León and their last names are Cantú Cantú. This with the intention of making the situation more enjoyable, of the recurring joke on networks, that in Monterrey they marry cousins.