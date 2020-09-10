Villagers have constructed barricades to stop the clean-up and reconstruction of Europe’s largest migrant camp ravaged by flames on Thursday. A number of thousand folks, together with girls and youngsters, discovered themselves homeless.

Just a few kilometers from the Moria refugee camp, on the Greek island of Lesbos, the place the police are holding a roadblock to stop migrants from coming all the way down to the port of Mytilene, there have now been added, since Thursday, September 10, improvised blockades by the inhabitants. Within the aftermath of the nice hearth which devastated the location the place 12,000 migrants lived, these villagers determined to chop off entry with vehicles and tree trunks.

They’re a couple of dozen, faces closed, together with Sof, unemployed. “We’re fed up with these folks. They burned down the camp as a result of they didn’t wish to keep there. They wish to go away and we wish them to depart. We don’t want them right here anymore as a result of they’re burning all the pieces, they’re destroying our olive bushes. and our households. They fly. We won’t take it anymore. ”

“The flames, Moria has already seen so many”, sighs Kostas, a retired fisherman. “The state of affairs in Moria is that: we burn, we rebuild, we burn, we rebuild. It is a good job. There’s some huge cash for that, however for the locals, we do nothing. state of affairs may be very unhealthy. ” Extra jobs, extra vacationers, an economic system on its knees and an island at its finish. Confronted with this determined state of affairs, the inhabitants of Moria stop the vehicles of the Greek military from going to wash up the ashes, from clearing as much as set up new tents and construct this new camp that Athens guarantees. A “jail camp”, closed which the villagers don’t want. They now not desire a camp for this one or one other.

Allow them to construct it elsewhere in Europe, however now not at house.A resident of Lesbosto franceinfo

On this hearth, nonetheless, hundreds of refugees misplaced all the pieces, even their precarious shelter, items of tents or plastic sheeting. Girls and youngsters sleep on the aspect of the roads however the inhabitants of Moria appear to have exhausted their reserves of compassion.

The report by Marie Pierre Vérot, franceinfo particular correspondent in Lesbos