The curtain on Qatar has already closed. Argentina won the final against France on penalties, after drawing 3-3 in 120 minutes and won its third cup. Now, FIFA decided that the players will pass the post to their colleagues that next year they will play the World Cup in Australia – New Zealand. This was the announcement of the highest international soccer body
Messi to Banini, Mbappé to Renard, van Dijk to Martens, Neymar to Debinha, Pulisic to Morgan and Kane to Mead. The referents of their national teams run to the referents of the women’s national teams to deliver the post.
It is that the Women’s Soccer World Cup appears on the horizon. There are already 27 countries classified:
Germany, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China DR, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Spain, United States, Philippines, France, England, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Morocco, Nigeria, Norway, New Zealand, Netherlands, Republic from Korea, South Africa, Sweden, Vietnam and Zambia.
And there are nine who dispute the other five places: Cameroon, Chile, Chinese Taipei, Haiti, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Senegal, and Thailand.
The poster shows it: Messi running towards Estefanía Banini. From ten to ten. from captain to ex-captain and benchmark for the albiceleste team. From the one who left the national team and returned to the one who left her without playing in the national team and returned. That post excites us again.
The Argentine National Team already has a confirmed rival for the FIFA date of February. The Albiceleste will travel to New Zealand to play the play-off tournament that will take place from 17 to 23 in Auckland/Tamaki Makarau and Hamilton/Kirikiriroa. The national team will also play in those cities in July, so it will help you to find out where to stay.
