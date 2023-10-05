Russia has a mission to “build a new world.” This was stated this Thursday by President Vladimir Putinfor whom the Russian offensive in Ukraine is above all a response to the “hegemony” exercised by the Western powers.

“We are essentially faced with the task of building a new world,” Putin declared at a political debate forum, where he denounced the “arrogance” of Western powers since the fall of the Soviet Union.

The Russian leader accused Western powers of seeking global “hegemony.” “The West always needs an enemy,” he stressed.

The Russian offensive in Ukraine, which began in February 2022, is not a “territorial conflict” but an event that will determine the “principles on which the new world order will be based,” he added.

“We have no interest in recovering territories,” insisted Putin, who however claimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions in September 2022after that of the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

During the forum, The president also accused Westerners of demonizing China and “creating a hostile environment toward Muslims.”

On the other hand, Putin stressed that the era when Western powers imposed their will on the world “long ago” is over. Russia wants to live in an “open world” in which international relations are not governed by a “logic of blocks” but by the search for “collective solutions,” he said.

Moscow justified the offensive in Ukraine by kyiv’s willingness to join NATO, which Russia considers a threat.

The former Soviet republic considers, however, that the Russian offensive seeks to take over its territory and illustrates Moscow’s imperialist ambition.

More than 90,000 Ukrainian casualties in the counteroffensive

In his speech at the plenary session of the Valdai Debate Club held in the spa city of Sochi (Black Sea), the Russian president also referred to kyiv’s counteroffensive and put Ukrainian casualties at more than 90,000, including dead and wounded, during the four months of the counteroffensive, noting that Russia is moving “calmly” toward meeting its military objectives in Ukraine.

“Just from the beginning of the so-called counteroffensive, according to the latest data (…) Ukrainian units lost more than 90,000 people, including dead and wounded”he claimed.

According to the Russian leader, the Ukrainian Army also lost 557 tanks and almost 1,900 armored vehicles during this period.

“We have our vision of how everything progresses. We understand what and how we should do everything, what and where we should reinforce. We are moving calmly towards meeting our objectives and I am sure that we will achieve them,” he added.

Putin announces mass production of ballistic missile

At the same time, Putin announced this Thursday the soon start of “mass” production of the Sarmat heavy intercontinental missile.strategic weapons that, according to Russia, make the US anti-missile shield useless.

“The point is that we have to finish some bureaucratic procedures, move on to mass production and putting it into service. And we will do it shortly”he said during his speech at the Club.

He warned that the Russian response in the event of aggression would be “absolutely inadmissible” and referred to the launch of “hundreds of missiles”so “no adversary would have a chance to survive.”

