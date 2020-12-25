It is a relief for the 120,000 French companies working with the United Kingdom, on import or export, after the post-Brexit trade agreement. Apple growers in particular are rejoicing. The United Kingdom is their main export market.

Last year, they shipped 80,000 tonnes of apples, mainly Pink Lady, Braeburn and Golden which the British love. Josselin Saint-Raymond, director of the national association Pommes Poires (ANPP), is satisfied: “We should have been subject to customs duties of 8% and decreasing to 4%. Don we escape an important commercial battle. There are already uncertainties about the parity between the pound and the euro. “

“Being able to free themselves from tariffs is already a good omen for the future relationship with Great Britain.” Josselin Saint-Raymond to franceinfo

However, a question remains about the future health rules: “Until today, we could ship apples to an English supermarket in the same way as we do in a French supermarket. There, there will be a customs that will have to be passed.”

We will have to demonstrate that the French apples entering British territory correspond to British regulations. Josselin Saint-Raymond to franceinfo

“We hope that in the detail of the text, we will be able to keep the same rules for the apple trade”, precise Josselin Saint-Raymond, who therefore waits to know the details of the 2,000 pages of the agreement, a priori rather favorable to the French economy, before being completely happy.