The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry announced the lifting of red lines on sending NATO troops to Ukraine

The time has come to discuss sending NATO soldiers to Ukraine and throw away the red lines, said the head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis.

Commenting on the words of French President Emmanuel Macron about the possible dispatch of troops to Ukraine, the diplomat noted that now is the time for such discussions. In his opinion, endless debates without a decision are weakening Europe.

Having started talking (about sending troops of Western countries to Ukraine – approx. “Tapes.ru”), we are eliminating the red lines we have set for ourselves Gabrielius LandsbergisHead of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry

Answering a clarifying question whether the minister was in favor of expanding local presence, he said: “Yes.” Among other things, Landsbergis considers 2024 a decisive year for the end of hostilities in Ukraine. He also stated that “the outcome of the decisive battle” depended on Western capitals.

France began to create an alliance of countries to send troops to Ukraine

According to Politico, most European countries, including Germany and the Czech Republic, have said they have no plans to send troops to Ukraine. The Baltic countries – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – turned out to be the most open to the idea of ​​creating a coalition.

Emmanuel Macron Photo: Ludovic Marin / Reuters

Meanwhile, the leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, criticized such plans. He noted that France has no common interests with the anti-Russian Baltic states, and wondered whether Macron wanted to take the lead in starting a third world war.

As, in turn, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said, France’s attempts to create a coalition to send troops to Ukraine are a direct line to escalate tension.

Putin warned of the consequences of sending NATO troops to Ukraine

As Russian President Vladimir Putin said, now the consequences for possible interventionists will be much more tragic. According to the head of state, Western countries must understand that Russia also has weapons and they can hit targets on their territory.

Putin also called the statements of Western countries about Russia’s alleged plans to attack Europe nonsense. He pointed out that the West provoked conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East and other regions of the world and “continues to lie.” In addition, according to the president, everything that the West is now scaring the whole world with “really threatens a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons, and therefore the destruction of civilization.”