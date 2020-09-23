After recent events, it is difficult for anyone to deny that we are driving Spanish football crazy, crazy, crazy. Between Covid-19, the folly of some leader and the complicit silence of many, they will make it possible for those who never fail, the fans, to disappear, because they are the only ones that remain, despite committing the greatest abuses to our sport . Football is showing that it can handle almost anything, as if nothing ever happens.

We are already able to admit that the decisive last day of the League is not played in a unified way, because of a team forced to travel by the order of the same president who had imposed the schedule rule and set the Covid protocol.

Or we already see it as normal that no one explains why the public will be allowed on Second B and Third football fields, at least in Galicia, when we prohibit fans from attending the stadiums of the elite categories. Celta B will be able to play with spectators in a Barreiro, suitable for 1,500 … but Celta of the Santander League, will have to play in Balaidos, also from Vigo, with a license for 29,000, without an audience, despite the demanding protocol of LaLiga. Do you understand it? I do not.

Or it is striking that Irene Lozano is not asked what happened to the “Pact of Viana” that guaranteed the cessation of the continuous clash between FEF and LaLiga, when the latter continues to signal matches Monday and Friday, to rectify, a couple of days more late … until the following week.

And, to round off the task, the FEF, which had largely gotten rid of the previous cases due to the role of LaLiga and CSD, joins the generalized nonsense – in part taking advantage of the interregnum for the federative elections – by approving a Second B format , which seems designed by the enemy of Luis Rubiales.

Due to the impact that this restructuring of the curiously called “non-professional football” will have throughout Spain, I will focus on assessing the sad immediate future that we already predicted in previous articles and that today, unfortunately, we certify.

“How to bring professionalism closer to 2 @ B” and “The guru of 2 @ B, a Trojan Horse” at the FEF, my May publications were titled and in which I already defended my thesis, seldom so convinced of the failure of the format that will damage the 2 @ B so much.

The reality is that I have only been able to help save one point of the three basics that then comprised the federative proposal: the conformation of the groups by geographical proximity and not by the sports score of the 2019-20, as had been devised. It was a pity that my requests for the traditional systems of the 4 groups and the final Play Off to be maintained were much worse luck.

The demand of the 4 groups was not a whim. Anyone who has ever run group competitions prior to later stages would never doubt it. I would immediately discard 5 groups, because they destroy subsequent combinations, while 4 groups, with the number of teams that had to correspond to each one, would make it possible to maintain the promotion Play Offs as they have been until now.

2020-21 was called to be the historic season of Second B – and that is why it seemed a huge mistake to break with the basic system already assumed by clubs, fans and the media – and it will be. In the end they have imposed on us “Operation Nonsense”. 5 groups and 102 clubs! Some numbers, of groups and clubs, derived from a total improvisation (it went from 80, to 98, to 100, to finish in 102 teams) without foreseeing the consequences that this would have in a competition in which two, of the ten subgroups They will play 4 more days than the remaining eight, which will force the rest of the rest to be the same, or to classify the best of the fourth classified to qualify for promotion to Second, to name a few cases. Crazy.

I suspect that many have not even been aware of the risks that threaten the strong clubs of that League, because the silence of the clubs in a competitive system that more than a League looks like an “Express Cup” is strikingly striking. And it is not … but it seems so, because the decisive days cannot be played in a single game in a neutral city. There are many dates left and fans and clubs are robbed of a very attractive Play Off with an audience and with more than necessary income.

Let’s solve, at least, what we still have on time: play the entire Play Off in a double game. It would only be necessary to increase two days to determine the promotions and a couple more to dismiss the category with a Champion of the last Second B.

I missed a resounding public opposition from many clubs that, I know, have made an extraordinary financial effort to try to achieve promotion in a very special season. I am referring to the historic Deportivo, Hercules, Racing, Murcia, Recreativo, Numancia, Cordoba, Salamanca, Nastic, Burgos, Lleida, Cultural, Badajoz, Extremadura, Baleares … affiliates in Madrid, Barsa, Atléticos at the head … .and my dear Pontevedra, Racing, Compostela, Coruxo and Celta, struggling not to risk their promotion to the SmartBank League and the First RFEF after the fall of the years.

That approach to professional football begins badly if we cut the days and, with it, the possibilities of the most powerful economy clubs to configure a League similar to the English “League One”. The FEF has missed the great opportunity to carry out a good restructuring of this category. It was hard to make it worse. And he achieve it. I think they have failed in everything: in their format for the present -I understand that the 2020-21 League is crazy- and in the restructuring of the future, by keeping those 80 teams from the traditional 2 @ B -now in the Second RFEF- an expensive division in the economic and unattractive in the sports, rather than reinforcing the 3 @ Division.

It would be necessary to resurrect “La Quaorniz”, which boasted of being “the most audacious magazine, for the most intelligent reader”, to send to “La Cárcel de Papel” the “ingenious” creative that gave birth to this monstrosity that will put an end to the historical Second B, although perhaps it is little punishment in view of the damage caused. I, if I were the re-elected Judge Rubiales, would not doubt it: I would condemn the mastermind of “Operation Nonsense” to galleys.

Augusto Cesar Lendoiro

Former President RCDeportivo