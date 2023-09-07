Things have been looking up for Greece lately. The new Finance Minister Kostis Chatzidakis believes in his country’s economic success. But the Greeks still have to clear a few hurdles.

A Greek flag can be seen in front of the Parliament building in the Greek capital. Image: dpa

Greece has recently experienced an impressive economic recovery. But now interest rates have risen, inflation remains high and the economy is cooling. Is Greece now reaching its limits again?

No. Greece has been a positive surprise for Europe and financial markets over the past four years. This goes straight back to the policies of this government: tax cuts, reduced social security contributions for companies and an overall pro-business strategy that simplifies the business environment. This is how we achieved high growth, a significant reduction in unemployment, rapid fiscal consolidation, and a sharp increase in foreign direct investment and our exports. Growth in the second quarter of 2023 is 1.3 percent above the previous quarter and 2.7 percent above the previous year. This is in the upper end of analysts’ expectations. Our growth model has gradually improved – despite the pandemic, the international energy crisis and the imbalances from the crisis years. We follow a common sense policy, we are guided by the best European standards. This is how we avoid reinventing the wheel – which is often a temptation in Greece. We are doomed to succeed and totally determined to succeed.