NYT: US intelligence warned Europe about a little-known threat from Russia

US intelligence has warned European allies about a threat from Russia, about which it itself knows little, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

The material notes that United States intelligence officials held a series of urgent meetings with allies in NATO and Asia, at which the possibility of Russia deploying nuclear weapons in space was discussed.

US intelligence agencies are sharply divided over what President Vladimir Putin plans to do. The New York Times

Sources noted that Moscow may view the threat to satellites as a new deterrent. In the West, it is assumed that a similar system could have been tested at the beginning of 2022, but there are doubts as to whether it was real.

American officials admit that they have little confidence in their own data regarding the likelihood of Russian nuclear weapons being launched into orbit, the publication added.

The US has warned allies that Russia could launch nuclear weapons into space as early as this year.

Bloomberg, citing sources, clarified that the United States warned European allies about the risk of Russia launching nuclear weapons into space this year.

The United States told its allies that Russia could launch a nuclear weapon or a mock warhead into space as early as this year. Bloomberg

Blinken asked leaders of China and India to urge Putin 'not to put weapons in space'

How asserts The New York Times, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Munich Security Conference asked the leaders of China and India Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi to convince Vladimir Putin to abandon plans to place nuclear weapons in space. He conveyed his message through the foreign ministers of China and India, Wang Yi and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

With Putin clear in his disdain for the United States, Blinken told them it was up to the leaders of China and India, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to talk him out of what could be a disaster. The New York Times

According to the publication's sources, the head of the State Department warned his partners that a nuclear explosion in space would disable both American and Chinese satellites. There was also talk of a complete failure of communications systems, including Starlink and reconnaissance satellites.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it drew attention to Russia's position on the issue of placing weapons in space, reports RIA News.

Photo: Maxim Blinov / RIA Novosti

Putin discussed rumors about a Russian threat in space with Shoigu

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday, February 20, discussed information disseminated in the West about Moscow’s plans to allegedly deploy nuclear weapons in space.

The head of state recalled that Russia has always been against this; it only does in space what other countries, including the United States, have.

On the contrary, we urge not only to comply with all agreements that exist in this area, but also proposed to greatly strengthen this joint work Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Shoigu, in turn, noted that Russia does not have nuclear weapons in space.

First of all, it doesn't exist. Secondly, they know that we don't have it. Still making noise Sergei Shoigu Russian Defense Minister

Where did the statements about the Russian threat begin?

On February 14, the head of the Intelligence Committee of the US House of Representatives, Mike Turner, said that United States President Joe Biden should declassify all information about the current “serious threat to American national security.” He did not specify what he was talking about.

US Presidential National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan promised that on February 15 he would report to congressional leaders about a certain “threat to national security” during a briefing, but also refused to specify what he meant.

ABC News later reported that Russia wants to place nuclear weapons in space, as evidenced by American intelligence. We are talking about the possible use of it against satellites, and not about dropping a bomb on Earth.

US President Joe Biden has ordered a direct discussion with Russia about the threat to US national security, which is allegedly related to the development of anti-satellite weapons.

White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby confirmed that US concerns are related to the development of Russian anti-satellite weapons. According to him, Washington is interacting with Russia to discuss information about a new threat to national security.