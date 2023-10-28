Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed the activities of the Learning Difficulties Forum, organized by the Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties, in partnership with the Sharjah Private Education Authority and the Sharjah Education Academy, under the slogan “We are distinguished by our difference.”

In its third edition, the forum discussed ways to work on adopting the best global strategies and practices adopted in supporting and empowering people with learning disabilities, launching initiatives and programs aimed at developing institutional community awareness in this field, and providing modern systems and innovative means to support people with learning disabilities and their families.

The Director of the Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties, Dr. Hanadi Al Suwaidi, appreciated the support of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, his care and interest in the issues of people with learning difficulties, his generous initiative to establish a specialized center for this, and his continuous support, which formed the basic foundation in enabling the center to achieve its goals aimed at advocating and containing… Empowering people with learning difficulties.

She recounted her story with her son, who suffered from learning difficulties during his studies, the challenges he faced in school, and the methods she followed as a guardian to a child who suffers from difficulties in writing and hyperactivity, noting that he completed his studies until he later graduated from the military college with the rank of officer, which made her live. The lives of people with learning difficulties and their families.

Hanadi Al-Suwaidi explained that organizing this forum reflects the center’s keenness to make the utmost efforts to support this group, by working to promote the adoption of the best global strategies and practices adopted in supporting and empowering people with learning difficulties, and launching initiatives and programs aimed at developing institutional community awareness in this field, and providing systems. Modern and innovative means to support people with learning disabilities and their families.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the audience watched a film about the Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties, and the most prominent achievements it has achieved, in addition to a review of the innovative programs and activities that it provides, statistics for services and training for those interested and specialized in people with learning difficulties, support for educational institutions, and training of personnel working in the field of education and awareness. With learning difficulties, and enabling distinguished people with learning difficulties to reach the highest levels of success. While two students affiliated with the Center presented their experience with the Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties, in addition to the role of the programs and events it provides in contributing to the development of their skills and cognitive abilities.

The founder and chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwaiti Society for Learning Differences, Dr. Amal Ahmed Al-Sayer, gave a speech in which she shed light on an experience she had with her son, “Hamad,” who suffered from distraction, hyperactivity, and difficulty writing, and was subjected to rejection and expulsion from several schools, due to the lack of specialists. They adopted this condition, until the announcement of the Kuwaiti Association for Learning Difficulties in 2007. She explained that there is great harmony between the Kuwaiti Association and the Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties in work and specializations, and to encourage the guardian to overcome societal stigma and approach those centers to seek help and preserve and empower children, stressing Her belief in the importance of difference and its benefits over similarity, addressing the most prominent global figures and statistics that record the presence of between 10 and 20% of cases of learning difficulties in every academic group, most of whom do not have the opportunity to be diagnosed and treated. She stressed that the association follows the institutional work method, as it has developed five-year plans, which are followed up and worked on developing and evaluating them periodically, similar to the Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties, in addition to focusing on the four main axes, which are awareness, support, training and development of the organization and the educational field, noting that some challenges continue. The most prominent of which is the lack of qualified personnel to deal with cases of learning difficulties, which leads to the rejection of students in schools, and their entry into a cycle of academic failure and societal rejection, leading to delinquency, dropping out of schools, addiction of all kinds, and the disintegration of the family due to psychological exhaustion.

Amal Al-Sayer called on governments and organizations to adopt the recommendations of conferences on learning difficulties, and communicate them to decision-makers to serve those affected, in addition to opening specializations and academic programs in various universities to provide a generation of teachers capable of providing educational support and dealing with these cases, hoping to apply Sharjah’s experience in organizing programs and courses. Training for teachers, praising the great support she witnessed from His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and his adoption of the file for developing learning difficulties. His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah honored the partners and supporters of the Third Learning Difficulties Forum, taking memorial photos with members and employees of the Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties.

• The forum seeks to advocate and include people with learning difficulties.