A very unpleasant news spread yesterday and shocked all lovers of house and dance music in England but also all over the world. Mighty Mouse, a very famous British deejay and record producer, whose real name is Matthew Ward, passed away at the age of 48. Defected Records, the record label he had been working with for many years, gave the sad announcement of his death.

A news that deeply affects the many fans of dance and house music not only from England, where Ward was originally from, but also from all over the world.

Yes, because thanks to his music, his original productions, his remixes and his particularly engaging live shows, the one who was known by the stage name of Mighty Mouse was able to collect a happened virtually all over the globe.

Active since the early 2000shas worked with several of the most important record labels in the world.

His best year was undoubtedly the 2019when he released some of his most successful songs, including “The Spirit” and “Midnight Mouse”.

How Mighty Mouse died

The news of the deejay’s disappearance spread yesterday morning, Wednesday 26 October.

According to reports, the English musician and deejay was in Spain and went off in his sleep, hit by a aortic aneurysm that left him no way out.

After the first rumors, confirmation of the news arrived directly on the page Facebook of the Defected Records, the label he worked with. Here are the touching words: