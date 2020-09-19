On the occasion of Heritage Days, the guide-lecturers are mobilizing in several cities to demand more support from the public authorities.

They have chosen Heritage Days, because they are the voices: the guide-lecturers are mobilizing on Saturday, September 19 to defend their profession “trampled” by the government. Gatherings were planned in about fifteen cities in France (Lyon, Strasbourg, Nice, Bastia, Toulouse, Marseille, Carcassonne) and in particular in Paris where there were 200 guides in front of Notre-Dame cathedral.

These tour guides wore a mask with a blue cross, so to say that they are now “gagged”. Jean-Manuel Traimond has been a guide-lecturer for 30 years, he explains that“Because of the pandemic, there are no more tourists in Paris, and we have no more income. So we have to hold on until the tourists come back. In the meantime we need the benefit of the national solidarity We are two types of workers: self-employed people who benefit from the solidarity fund on the one hand. For them, this fund must be maintained until a return to a normal health situation. has employees, for them the situation is more serious, in particular because their unemployment rights are for almost all of them terminated. “

200 #speakerguides perform a flashmob in front of #Our Lady to defend their profession “trampled” by the government which “throws them into misery” pic.twitter.com/GG0YzFfewJ – Valentin Dunate (@ValentinDuNet) September 19, 2020

This is the case of Sophie Bigogne, guide-lecturer for 35 years, she like hundreds of other employees are on fixed-term contracts and have several employers, like temporary workers but without status. “We work very exactly like intermittent entertainment workers, but we do not have the same rights, there is a deep injustice at this level.” A salaried guide-lecturer who is not currently working, “If he no longer has the Pôle emploi indemnity, will touch the RSA. This is the case for a lot of them. We are affected like Notre-Dame.”

We cannot have so abandoned a profession that is at the service of heritage.Sophie Bigogne, guide-lecturerto franceinfo

“Heritage is France’s wealth. But who is going to present it? Who is going to advertise France?”, adds the guide. Employees would therefore like to recover the status of intermittent. As for the entrepreneurs, they are asking the government to extend the solidarity fund next year.