Peskov recalled that Russia was, is and will be open to negotiations on Ukraine

Press Secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov, in a comment to Bloomberg, said that Moscow is ready for negotiations on the issue of settlement in Ukraine.

Thus, he commented on reports that the Russian side was sending Washington signals of readiness for negotiations.

President Putin has repeatedly stated that Russia was, is and will be open to negotiations on Ukraine. We are determined to achieve our goals and would prefer to complete this through diplomacy. Otherwise, the military operation will continue until we achieve our goals Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official representative

In December, Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin does not see the prerequisites for holding peace negotiations on Ukraine. President of the Republic Vladimir Zelensky also called the issue of negotiations with Russia irrelevant. He recalled the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the immutability of the goals of the special military operation, which, in his opinion, indicate Moscow’s disinterest in peace negotiations.

Bloomberg sources spoke about Russia's signals in the negotiations and Ukraine's concerns

Bloomberg reports citing two senior Russian officials that Moscow sent signals through an intermediary last month and is testing the waters to see if the United States is willing to participate in negotiations.

According to the agency’s interlocutors, Russia may likely consider abandoning the demand for Ukraine’s neutral status and non-entry into NATO, but intends to retain the territories it has taken control of.

The publication indicated that Kyiv categorically rejected the possibility of recognizing Russian control over 18 percent of the territories. It is also noted that Russia’s hint of openness to negotiations could sow a split among Ukraine’s allies and undermine the efforts of its President Vladimir Zelensky to promote a “peace formula” that includes the 1991 borders and the complete withdrawal of Russian troops.

Zelensky presented a “peace formula” consisting of five conditions in November 2022. He demanded that Ukraine’s 1991 borders be restored, that the country be given security guarantees, as well as ensure “radiation safety” at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and introduce a price ceiling for Russian energy resources.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the “peace formula” of the head of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky prohibitive demands for the negotiation process.

The US said they were not aware of the change in Russia's position

US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said that Washington is not aware of a change in Russia's position on the issue of the conflict in Ukraine and possible negotiations.

We are unaware of the described changes in Russia's position. Ukraine itself will decide whether, when and how to negotiate with Russia. Adrienne Watson Press Secretary of the US National Security Council

On January 17, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he did not see any immediate prospects for negotiations on a long-term settlement in Ukraine. The head of the State Department promised Vladimir Zelensky further support for Kyiv. He assured that the country intends to support Ukraine, and its European allies adhere to a similar position.

Reports of a secret channel of negotiations with Russia frighten Ukraine

Kiev, backed by allies, continues to insist on returning the 1991 borders, giving up such rhetoric will be difficult for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, and Putin shows no signs of being willing to make concessions and stop the conflict on the current line of contact, Bloomberg writes.

At the same time, amid uncertainty regarding the allocation of funding for Ukraine in the US Congress and $110 billion from the European Union (EU), the republic's prospects for a prolonged confrontation are in question. Russia, in turn, is building up its military-industrial complex; Moscow has secured the support of partners such as Iran and North Korea, the material notes.

Reports of a secret communication channel, no matter how real it is, frighten Ukrainian authorities, said former senior White House official Fiona Hill.

Russia benefits from everyone thinking there is a secret channel and it is so secret that no one can figure it out because it scares the hell out of the Ukrainians Fiona Hill former senior White House official

At the end of December, Politico, citing a European diplomat in Washington, wrote that the United States and the European Union are changing their strategy on the Ukrainian conflict. If previously they supported the goal of the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU) to win an unconditional victory over Russia, now the focus of Western politicians has shifted to improving their position in possible negotiations to end the war.

On December 23, the American edition of The New York Times (NYT), citing two ex-officials close to the Kremlin, reported that Russia, through intermediaries, is trying to convey to the West signals of readiness for negotiations on the situation in Ukraine, including a ceasefire.