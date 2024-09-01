Mexico City.– At the second inauguration of the Interurban Train, now from Toluca to Santa Fe, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that within a month he will leave happy, because his Government has shown that Mexico’s main problem is corruption.

“Imagine how happy I will be, very satisfied. First, because we destroyed, we demolished myths, we demonstrated that Mexico’s main problem is corruption and that if corruption is fought, if corruption is banished, Mexico becomes an economic and social power, and we demonstrated it,” he said after taking a 50-minute train ride from Zinacantepec, State of Mexico, to Santa Fe.

Thirty days after leaving power, the president attributed the reduction in poverty to the fight against corruption. “You can see the INEGI statistics: for the first time in 30 years, despite the pandemic, poverty and inequality in our country have been reduced,” he said before hundreds of people at the Santa Fe station, the fifth of seven that the Interurban Train will have in total.

On September 15, four stations were inaugurated, from Zinacantepec to Lerma, State of Mexico, 29 kilometers, to which another 20 were added today. Two stations are missing, 10 kilometers in total, until the Observatorio terminal, which the Undersecretary of Infrastructure, Felipe Verdugo, estimated would be ready in December.

The Interurbano is a project announced in 2012, with works that began in 2014 by then-President Peña Nieto and promised to be completed in 2018 with a budget of 30 billion, although López Obrador stated in September that it would cost 94 billion, and this afternoon Verdugo announced that it will exceed 100 billion. “This project, which has had an investment of 100 billion pesos, includes 58 kilometers of double electrified track, a fleet of 20 electric trains with capacity for 718 passengers each, and 7 stations, 4 of them located in the State of Mexico and 13 in Mexico City,” said the Undersecretary of Infrastructure. Also present at the inauguration were the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum; the Governor of the State of Mexico, Delfina Gómez; the head of the Government of the City, Martí Batres, and the head of the Government-elect, Clara Brugada. The president also assured that within a week he will inaugurate the 1,555 kilometers of the Maya Train, with the conclusion of the section from Playa del Carmen through Tulum, in Quintana Roo, where controversial works are being carried out on cenotes and underground rivers, to Escárcega, Campeche. Sheinbaum insisted that she will continue López Obrador’s government model, invited the public to the president’s report this Sunday in the Zócalo, and assured that there will be coordination with Gómez and Brugada during his government. “In the metropolitan area we are three women and one road,” she said.