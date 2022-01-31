The South Korean series We are dead premiered on Netflix on January 28, thus adding a new plot to the already popular k-dramas. After the worldwide success of The Squid Game, streaming hopes to repeat its popularity with this production.

All of us are dead is a story about high school students who are stuck in their school and have to survive the zombie virus outbreak. What should have been a normal school day would end with the group fighting for their lives.

We are dead and his story in webtoon

The series is based on Joo Dong Geun’s webtoon, which is promoted as a “Korean-style zombie graphic novel.” It achieved great popularity with its gripping story and the meticulous details of each character.

To read the full story, go to https://www.webtoons.com , portal where the first nine chapters are available. To continue the plot, the user must download the application from the portal on the App Store or Google Play.

We’re Dead is Netflix’s new hit Korean series. Photo: Webtoons

What is We’re Dead about?

The Korean series takes us to meet a group of students who face more than one problem that puts their lives at risk, all while trying to escape from a zombie invasion that has captured their school. Stuck on the spot with no phones or food, the teens struggle to survive while their peers fall victim to a mysterious virus.

We are dead is the series of the moment on Netflix. Fans await continuation. Photo: Netflix

Who’s Who in We’re Dead?