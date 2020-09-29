While many animal rights activists want fur farming to be banned, this operator, the largest in France, says it limits the number of animals per cage and applies the regulations in force.

Jean-Paul * does not want to give either his identity or the geographical area in which he breeds his minks. The breeder considers that the pressure is too strong when a petition on a “referendum for animals”, calling in particular for the ban on breeding for fur, has been signed by more than 750,000 Internet users and obtained the support of 141 parliamentarians. Lhe Minister of Ecological Transition announced on Tuesday, September 29, new measures to protect captive wildlife. “We are constantly observed, we are watched. The pressure is only mounting”, says Jean-Paul.

With 10,000 skins sold per year, he is the largest mink breeder in France. Its market is almost entirely focused on China, but it belongs to a shrinking world. There are only four farms left in France and he himself has already reduced the sails. “We reduced our breeding at the beginning of 2019. Now, we are only three people while we were six without counting the seasonal workforce.”

For Jean-Paul, there is no animal welfare problem. He says he limits the number of mink per cage, that he is framed by strict professional regulations and that he is only the first stone in a game of dominoes that exceeds him. “The problem is, ‘anti’, ‘animalists’ never offer anything. What they want is more caged animals. This is not only valid for mink.”

If we go by the wayside, it will be the same for other productions, it will never be finished.Jean-Paul, mink breederto franceinfo

In Europe, several countries have decided to ban this type of breeding and many mink have been euthanized in Spain and Holland, tested positive for Covid-19 this summer.

* The first name has been changed.

