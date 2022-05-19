Mexico.- This Wednesday, the Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin) assured that the industrial sector is fully committed to the development of the south-southeast region of the mexican republic.

The agency released some details about the meeting with the head of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), Rogelio Ramírez de la O, where the issue of development in the southern sector of the Mexican territory was addressed.

During his participation in the work table entitled “Investment Opportunities in the Development Poles of the Interoceanic Corridor”, which was headed by the head of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers, Jose Abugaber Andoniepointed out that in their meeting with the Secretary of the Treasury they expressed the needs of the sector.

In this sense, he stressed that they raised the question of how industrialists could contribute to promoting greater investment in the south-southeast of Mexico, ensuring that this is the path that should be followed.

“There we expressed the needs of the industry and how we could join together to trigger more investment in this area of ​​the country. Well, that is the line we must follow to build, join and work together,” said Abugaber.

The sector leader urged the Mexican government to include in the infrastructure projects of the package that contains the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec (CIIT), which contains 10 industrial parks that will have special tax incentives, while including works from two previous packages.

“In Mexico there is a quality workforce, that is why we are calling for these projects to consider the Mexican construction industry. We businessmen insist, we want to work together, join forces for our country and Mexican families, we want to continue investing in Mexico,” remarked the president of the Concamin.

Likewise, José Abugaber emphasized that the Strategic Agenda for the South-Southeast Region defines the productive and infrastructure projects that potentiate the industry and, with it, trigger the jobs and welfare of Mexican citizenship.

“We are convinced that by boosting national production we will soon be in a position to even replace imports from other countries and become world leaders, both in investments and exports,” he pointed out.