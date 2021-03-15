The Organization and Legacy Committee, responsible for managing the projects of FIFA Qatar 2022, confirmed that Qatar is committed to organizing the World Cup with the most services provided for the disabled in the history of the event.

The event was in a virtual dialogue, led by Nozhat Shamim Khan, president of the Human Rights Council, on the sidelines of the fortieth round of the Human Rights Council for the United Nations, since one of the issues addressed in the rights of the handicapped in sporting events and acts, as well as the significance that they share fairly in sporting activities.

During the conference, Bedor Al Mir, director of sustainability at the Supreme Committee spoke about the efforts of the Supreme Committee in guaranteeing to provide the 2022 World Cup for all, referring to the progress made in this area, among others, the projects aimed at providing an extraordinary experience for the disabled guests of the 2022 World Cup.

Regarding state preparations to host more than a million people during FIFA Qatar 2022, Al Mir reviewed a fan’s experience from their stay, to buying tickets, as FIFA dedicates tickets on its site for disabled fans .

Likewise, Qatar Airways offers a lot of services for disabled passengers, since the mechanism of how such services will be provided during the event is being studied, while with respect to residences, there will be multiple options that meet their needs, among others, rooms in more luxurious hotels, or floating tourist hotels.

Highlighting the Qatari efforts to prepare the World Cup stadiums with what is necessary to improve the experience of disabled fans, to make it more interesting, there will be special entrance and exit tracks in the stadiums, comfortable seats will also be provided, with the support of The volunteers.

Regarding mass events, Al Mir spoke about how the experience will be facilitated for disabled fans so that they can enjoy the FIFA Fan Festival, considering FIFA’s standards regarding accessibility to arrive as soon as the festival starts.