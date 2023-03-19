The singer and songwriter Kalimba is accused of alleged sexual abuseby the also singer Melissa Galindoformer participant of “La Voz México” and originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, who assures that the member of the OV7 group touched her intimately improperly and also apparently proposed to have sexual relations. This would have happened three years ago, after a concert that the interpreter had in Monterrey, Nuevo León, inviting the Sinaloan woman to open the show.

According to Melissa Galindo, several of the singer’s guests went to a club, however, she preferred to go to rest at the hotel, accompanied by Kalimba. Supposedly, when they were in a van, the brother of M’balia Marichal he went too far “Suddenly I felt that something touched my vagina, that is, his hand ran up my vagina and it was like I went into shock, I closed myself off, but I didn’t say anything, maybe it was unintentional, why am I making a mess, I’m with his people, with his team, unprotected and not even in the case of making a mess”. Subsequently, the member of OV7 I would have told him: “let’s go upstairs for a cog… quick, no one will find out, I’m black, how you like it.”

As part of his new tour in commemoration of his 30 years of musical career, OV7 recently had a concert at the Pearl Theater of the Palms Casino Resort, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. In one part of the show, both the audience and the band members: Lidia Ávila, Ari Borovoy, M’balia Marichal, Mariana Ochoa, Oscar Schwebel and Erika Zaba, endorsed their unconditional support for Kalimbaafter the accusations against him. The singer could not help but cry; His friends hugged him while fans yelled his name.

Moments before bursting into tears, kalimba40 years old and originally from Mexico City, he addressed the public to ask that they love a lot. In addition, externalized that God gives the worst battles to his best warriors.

“The only thing I can tell you, from the depths of my heart, love a lot, love a lot, suddenly we are so full of hate and resentment and revenge that we are capable of destroying lives, societies and lives with such small things.” people. So what I can tell you is amen, let’s not become judges of anyone, we are not on one side or the other, God gives his worst battles to his best warriors.”

Kalimba Kadjaly Marichal Ibar, he appreciated the shows of support from the fansbefore the controversy by the accusations of sexual abuse.

You have to love a lot and let love be what motivates us and that the real struggles have it, thanks for the apapacho today, nobody knows where I am at this moment and I thank you deeply.

On the other hand, in response to the complaint by Melissa Galindo, Kalimba, through a statement, “categorically denied the demonstrations made against me”stating that he will demonstrate, with evidence and before the corresponding authorities, the falsity of these accusations at the hands of his legal team.

“I admire and celebrate these movements that have given women a voice, but it is very sad that they are used incorrectly, whether for revenge, to seek a benefit or to seek to evade economic and legal responsibilities. I inform public opinion that I will take legal action for the defamation of which I am being subjected, including against those who have replicated this message without safeguarding my identity and my rights.”