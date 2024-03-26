Colombia achieved a victory in the second friendly match in Europe after beating 3-2 Romania in Madrid, Spain, after having the score 3-0.

Those led by Nestor Lorenzo already accumulate 18 undefeated games, which makes them solid and great candidates for the America Cup mid-year.

Jhon Córdoba, Jhon Arias and Yáser Asprilla were the authors of the Colombian goals, which had just obtained the 0-1 victory against Spain, with both Daniel Muñoz.

Defined goal

Luis Diaz, once again, he stood out. The Guajiro forward played a good game and raised the stands with his dribbles.

“We are happy and grateful to God. We are doing a good job, we play good games and the victories come, which at the end of the day is the objective,” said the guajiro once the match against the Romanians ended.

And he added: “These triumphs in this cycle are key, because that gives us confidence to move forward. We are a family and we are demonstrating it day by day. We are happy with the work that is done.

Díaz was important, as he moved Romania's defense, which was confused by the touch and dangerous plays of the Colombians, who had a great first half.

“We are betting on the Copa América, that is our goal. Of course, first things first, these friendlies, but the goal is that tournament in the middle of the year. “We are excited and we work with our feet on the ground and we continue to grow as a family,” said the Colombian forward of the Liverpool English.

It has been important that although the Díaz, James and company work, those who are at their side and those who enter some part of the commitment seem to always be the starters.

“He who arrives and who enters does it well. That's why I never tire of saying that we are a family. “We all embrace the football idea and great things are coming,” said Díaz.

Sports