Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/08/2023 – 21:30

Accompanied by Jair Bolsonaro, former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro said during an evangelical service in Taguatinga (DF) on Thursday night, 7, that they are “being persecuted and wronged”. With the Brazilian flag on her back, she cried and said she felt betrayed by former colleagues. Hours earlier, the denunciation of former aide-de-camp Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid had been accepted by the Federal Police.

“How it hurts, brothers, to see that many who said they shared our same faith agree with everything that goes against the specific values ​​of our God”, said Michelle. The former president walked up to Michelle and hugged her onstage at the beginning of the speech.

On the Independence holiday, a date that brought together thousands of Bolsonarist protesters in previous years, the Federal Police agreed to close a plea deal with Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid, who has been imprisoned since May 3. In the coming days, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court Alexandre de Moraes will decide whether to accept the agreement.

The former aide-de-camp is being investigated for defrauding the ex-president and his daughter’s vaccination cards and for being a centerpiece and an alleged scheme to sell jewelry and luxury items that Bolsonaro won during official agendas.

At this Thursday’s service, Michelle said she hadn’t been able to pray for a while and that she felt “my thumbs were cut”. “They will attack us. The Lord did not promise us that it would be easy. The Lord said that we would be persecuted, all those who had Christ as Lord and Savior would be persecuted. And we are being persecuted and wronged”, said the president of PL Mulher, in tears.

Moments before speaking about the betrayal of supporters, the former first lady compared her husband’s government to that of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and recalled the prayers she used to say at the Alvorada Palace. “We dethroned the enemy from the altar inside the Presidency of the Republic.”

Jair and Michelle Bolsonaro were accompanied by PL parliamentarians: Senator Magno Malta (ES) and Federal Deputy Marcos Feliciano (SP).

The Federal Police suspect that the former president coordinated and benefited from this alleged scheme for the international sale of gifts received in his official commitments. Michelle is also being investigated on suspicion that she has embezzled some jewelry received by her husband.

On August 31, the couple and six others investigated in the case – Mauro Cid father, Mauro Cid son, Frederick Wassef, Fábio Wajngarten, Osmar Crivelatti and Marcelo Câmara – were heard by the Federal Police. Michelle and Bolsonaro decided to remain silent.