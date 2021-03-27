“We are bad, but the world offers us another opportunity,” says a businessman that Olivos frequents that that was the message that came from Washington to the President. This industrialist could not specify if they were the words of Minister Martín Guzmán after the meeting with Kristalina Georgieva or Ambassador Arguello. The truth is that according to what he shared with his peers, Cristina Kirchner’s speech that deafened in the negotiations with the IMF, is read in Casa Rosada as “the start of a campaign with strong shakes within the ruling party,” he warned his business peers . At a meal for a few he explained how the many in the ruling party are after the appointment of Martín Soria in Justice. In his vision there is only one immovable piece: Santiago Cafiero. And he added: “The only official plan for 2021 is vaccination and push activity.”

To the beat of the celebration of 30 years of Mercosur, there was a novelty. And it is that instead of reproaches for market shares and tripping between sectors, this time the industrialists of Brazil and Argentina, the major partners, agreed on the claims. This is how he jumped at the seminar organized by the Mercosur Industrial Council made up of the region’s industrial chambers, the Argentine Industrial Union (UIA), the Brazilian National Confederation of Industry (CNI), the Paraguayan Industrial Union (UIP) and the Chamber of Industries of Uruguay (CIU). Robson Braga do Andrade, from the CNI, said it clearly: “Mercosur has grown less than the world average and considerably less than the emerging countries. We must work for a greater global insertion. I have no expectations of the correct decisions of our politicians but I have confidence in the institutions and in what we can do from the private sector ”, he concluded.

Formally created with the Treaty of Asunción in 1991 with the birth of globalization, Mercosur sought regional integration and international insertion of the bloc countries. And despite the fact that it is still an imperfect customs union, where the currency and a common bank seem like a mirage, it is still the most important agreement for each of the countries, with complementary industries such as the automotive industry. For Brazil and Argentina it is the main market for their value-added products. But there is a high asymmetry between the partners and the emergence of China drives the primarization of exports. In the virtual seminar, Braga do Andrade surprised by demanding macroeconomic stability, legal security, economic growth and strengthening of institutions, in addition to insisting on new agreements such as those that were left in limbo with the European Union, Canada , USA, Mexico and India.

Miguel Acevedo, president of the UIA, referred to the strategic value that Mercosur has due to the importance of regional trade in industrial products. For Argentina, it is the main destination of these exports, which are shipped 40% to the regional market with a great impact on job creation, on the increase in the wage bill and on the creation of added value. Mercosur is especially important for the automotive sector (60% of exports), the plastic industry (70%) and the chemical industry (27%). “This contrasts with the trend towards primarization of local exports, based on a greater participation of China as a destination for exports,” said Acevedo.

In a joint statement they agreed that macroeconomic imbalances They were the main cause of the fall in industrial activity, the reduction in intra-bloc trade and the loss of reserves. They called for the elimination of obstacles to the circulation of goods that persist and are repeated, with non-tariff barriers. In addition to insisting on greater participation of the private sector in decisions.

With a jugalbandi, a typical Hindu dance based on a duo of musiciansLast week the India-Argentina Business Forum was also held, which includes some 40 companies and chambers from both countries. There Gustavo Idígoras, president of Ciara, which brings together agro-industrial exporters, said that “to compete with an Indian competitor is to lose, but to associate with them is to win a market. Then the quality, the price and the market stability are the three key factors to do business with India ”. The common denominator of the presentations was based on the need to expand the Mercosur-India Agreement. Diego Casanello, global director of UPL Advanta, an Indian group of companies that offers technologies in crop protection and biosolutions and that is projected as one of the five main global providers of solutions for agriculture, explained what Argentina looks like from New Delhi. “It is one of the top 10 global agricultural markets in the world and is key to many companies in India.” There it was emphasized that exports from Argentina to India, which are 90% concentrated in soybean and sunflower oil, should be diversified with agreements. “To diversify a strategic agenda is needed with India, a market that we will win not by price but by understanding,” concluded Casanello.