The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, stated this Wednesday (10) that his country is in a “state of war” after the violent actions carried out by organized crime gangs that led him to declare internal armed conflict, and anticipated that he does not intend negotiate with these groups, classified by the government as “terrorists”.

“We are in a state of war and we cannot give in to these terrorists”, said the Ecuadorian head of state in his first public speech since the beginning of the security crisis, which began with the escape from prison of Adolfo Macías, known as “Fito”. , leader of the Los Choneros gang who would be transferred and isolated in a maximum security prison.

In an interview with the broadcaster Radio CanelaNoboa stated that the violent actions of recent days are the response of criminal groups to the actions that his administration is taking to stop the escalation of insecurity that has made Ecuador position itself as one of the most violent countries in the world.

After the Executive declared the groups as targets, the president considered that organized crime will think twice before carrying out actions such as taking over the premises of a television station, as happened this Tuesday (9).

For Noboa, criminal gangs want to spread these images to cause terror and try to subdue the President of the Republic, “but they won’t succeed”. “We are not going to negotiate with terrorists”, reiterated the president, stating that work is being done to rescue prison guards who remain detained by prisoners who are members of these criminal groups in various prisons across the country.

“We are not going to give in to the plans they are used to making”, said the president, commenting that his government will be more rigorous than previous ones, “because the Armed Forces have to act against these military targets”.

“We are doing everything possible and impossible to bring them back safely, but we cannot prevent a war because of this, because the State is at war”, he highlighted.

The Ecuadorian president also warned judges and prosecutors who issue rulings in favor of leaders or members of criminal gangs, stating that they will also be considered and treated as terrorists.

Regarding Ecuador's international image, Noboa highlighted that now is not the time to “say that nothing happens in Ecuador and that everything is beautiful”.

“That would be trying to deceive the international community. Now we are telling them that we are in a state of war. Who wants to help? Let's solve the problem, which has to be done soon, and this way it will be easier for the investor and the tourist,” he said.

The governor also considered that, if these measures were not taken now, it would be “prolonging death, sustaining something unsustainable”.

Noboa also thanked the help offered by countries such as the United States, China, Israel, Peru, Argentina and Colombia, whose government proposed to take custody of around 1,500 Colombian prisoners who remain in Ecuadorian prisons, which would allow them to reduce overcrowding in prisons .

Last Monday, the Ecuadorian president decreed a state of emergency throughout the country due to the violent action of organized crime groups, especially due to the riots in six prisons and the escape of prisoners considered highly dangerous, including Fito and Fabricio Colón Pico.

The burning of vehicles, kidnappings and threats to police and prison officers, attacks with explosives and the invasion of armed hooded men at the aforementioned Guayaquil television station further burdened the situation in Ecuador, which yesterday experienced a day of terror in this fall. arm between organized crime and the State. (With EFE Agency)