“If I had known that half a million people were going to die, I would not have manifested myself,” admits a Syrian who requests anonymity. At the age of 28, he participated in the protests and today lives in exile, while his country has been destroyed by the civil war. Others who then took to the streets find, however, reasons for hope. “In the long term, it will be positive,” says DA, a 36-year-old teacher who, despite the repression, chose to stay in Syria. Frustration over the success of the revolutionary wave has not ended the dreams of freedom that were long denied to the Arabs. These are some testimonials.

EGYPT

“The country is going from bad to worse”

The revolution surprised Rawan Mazen, a woman from Cairo who asks to speak under a pseudonym, shortly after coming of age. Her two brothers joined the popular uprising against the Egyptian dictatorship in the iconic Tahrir Square from day one, and she did the same on the morning of February 11, 2011 after writing a letter by way of a will. “For the first time, I saw many soldiers, snipers and tanks. It was a terrifying scene, but our purpose was incredible ”, recalls now, at 28, this teacher. A few hours later, the dictator Hosni Mubarak (who died last February) was forced to resign due to the protests. “It was the happiest moment of my life. Everyone was extremely happy. For the first time I felt that I breathed freedom “, she says, recalling that during the elections that were held later, she regained the” pride of being Egyptian “.

Since the coup of today’s President Abdelfatá al Sisi against Mohamed Morsi in 2013, Rawan considers that the situation in the country has gone from bad to worse. “There is no freedom, no democracy, no human life,” laments the woman, who criticizes the moral decline of many of her compatriots in the current context. “We are treated as servants in our country, we have no rights and the government has taken everything from us.”

SYRIA

“The idea of ​​change is still on everyone’s mind”

“Yes, I participated in the dream of 2011, like all my friends; we supported the movement. What I remember most is the desire for change, new ideas. That new environment that we were not used to, neither in Syria nor in our society, in which people began to speak, to say we want this and that, the desire for freedom, for rights, etc. It was a unique moment. You felt human again, ”recalls Anas Joudeh, 46, a lawyer who leads the Movement for Civil Society and lives in Syria.

“After 10 years, we almost found ourselves on the opposite side. The idea of ​​change remains on everyone’s mind, although it does not have to coincide with the slogans of the Arab Spring. We reject both political Islam and totalitarian regimes, ”he says.

“We are at the beginning of a long process. The riots were only the beginning. It is up to societies to find the best way to achieve change because we cannot import a model, we have to develop it ourselves. The important thing is that we keep the spirit, but now it is more difficult because the silent majority, the middle class, is afraid of anyone who talks about change. So we talk more about the ability of people to be part of decision-making, to contribute to improving their lives and that of others, and to save the structure of the State because in the end it is the guarantee for anyone who seeks their identity. ”.

YEMEN

“We did not achieve our objectives”

“I remember the enthusiasm that we all shared, the common desire for a better future, and the unity of the political parties, which are currently fighting among themselves; also to the martyrs who gave their lives to achieve the objectives of the revolution. I participated in the demonstrations because I felt it was a national and moral duty, also to achieve freedom, justice and equality, and because of my ambition to achieve a dignified life and a prosperous future ”, recalls Abdo Saad Saad, a teacher who now He’s 42 years old. “He hoped to end the dictator’s regime, the dominance of the ruling family over the state and the influence of tribal sheiks in government affairs, free and democratic elections, improve the economic situation, an end to corruption and a new government. to guarantee Health and Education for all ”, he continues.

“I feel sorry that we did not achieve our objectives, and circumstances facilitated the riots and violence that served as an excuse for the intervention. [militar] of the coalition [liderada por Arabia Saudí]. The war unleashed by it has destroyed the country, exacerbated the economic crisis, hunger and poverty, as well as killing thousands of civilians and causing several million displaced people. It was a mistake to include the representatives of the old regime in the transition. JM / Sanaa