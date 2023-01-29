A person in a remote rural area of ​​India discovers a blemish on his skin one day. He doesn’t care and in any case the nearest health center is tens of kilometers away. Months later, he begins to experience paralysis and loss of feeling in his hands or feet and has lesions. If this person is a woman, she doesn’t even consider moving because her money is managed by her husband and she also has plenty of work at home. When a doctor finally sees the patient, she may have irreversible disabilities, such as loss of fingers or cartilage from her nose. the stories of leprosy in extremely poor parts of the world, where the vast majority of cases are registered, they are similar to each other, but the picture could be very different and simpler if this disease were not so impregnated with marginalization and ignorance and were not neglected by the authorities .

“Stigma surrounds this disease. Governments of affected countries have sometimes seen it as a shame for the nation, have made it invisible and have hidden the sick despite the existence of a cure,” he laments. Alice Cruz, UN special rapporteur on people affected by leprosy, in an interview with this newspaper on the occasion of the World Day to Fight Leprosy, which is celebrated this Sunday. As an example, the expert currently recalls that there are more than 100 laws in the world that still marginalize those who suffer or have suffered from this disease: from not being able to go to school, hold a position of responsibility or enter a country.

And every day almost 400 new patients with leprosy or Hansen’s disease continue to be detected in the world, in honor of the Norwegian scientist who discovered the bacillus that causes it in the 19th century, but there is a significant number of patients who do not enter the statistics . In addition, the confinements and the global health emergency due to the covid-19 pandemic have slowed down the detection of cases and the treatment programs for patients. In 2021, according to the World Health Organization (WHO)the number of people diagnosed has increased by 10% compared to 2020 and has stood at 140,594 patients.

“In the last decade, 3% fewer cases were reported annually. With the pandemic, most programs in the world were interrupted, the search for leprosy cases was suspended and people were deprived of diagnosis and in some cases access to treatment. That is why it is normal that the registered cases now increase, although there is no rise in real cases, although it is also true that the confinements may have increased infections in some contexts ”, Lucrecia Acosta, responsible for the molecular diagnosis of leprosy, explains to this newspaper. on the Fontilles Foundation and scientific adviser Anesvadorganization dedicated to the fight against neglected diseases.

The ward for men affected by leprosy at Chilakalapalli Hospital, Vizianagaram District, Andrah Pradesh State, India, in 2018. B. Vijay (Fontilles)

The expert points out that in 2022 and 2023, when the data already shows a return to normality after the pandemic, cases could reach 200,000 a year, a figure recorded by the WHO in 2019, based on data sent by the governments of more than a hundred countries.

“But first other programs are being restored, those that care for tuberculosis or HIV. Leprosy is not a priority and it does not kill, it always comes last. In addition, it is a disease that no country wants to have, it is bad for the image, hence the under-reporting of cases that has always been registered. There are thousands of patients who escape the WHO records”, adds Acosta.

In Spain, and according to data provided by the Fontilles Foundation, 10 new cases were registered last year. “The disease is highly politicized and the Spanish government, for example, does not declare cases to the WHO, they are registered in the national system, but they are not notified,” explains Eduardo de Miguel, director of international projects of this Spanish entity, a reference in the fight against leprosy.

Women, more punished

In the last 20 years, more than 16 million leprosy patients have been treated with the combination of three drugs that are administered free of charge by the WHO for one year and cure the disease. But for this, you have to be part of the official lists of patients and you have to be able to access the medicines and receive them on time. Experts warn of the increase in visible disabilities in patients at the time of diagnosis, which in 2021 increased by 18%. “That is, we are arriving late to the patient,” laments De Miguel.

Leprosy, which is transmitted through tiny droplets expelled through the nose and mouth, is not very contagious, despite its terrible social image, and is inevitably associated with extreme poverty: it has been proven that when the quality of life increases in countries, this disease gradually disappears. The WHO considers that there are 23 priority countries in the fight against leprosy, which represent almost 95% of global cases. Among them, India, which concentrates half of the cases, followed by Brazil, with 13% and Indonesia, with 7.8%.

According to official data, leprosy does not affect men more than women, but the diagnosis in girls and adults represents only 39.4% of the total. “Women have more difficulties receiving diagnosis and care,” says Cruz. The rapporteur explains that the barriers are multiple: they need authorization from their parents or spouses to go to a health center, they do not have the financial resources to undertake the trip alone to the place where there is a doctor, and culturally they are not prepared to undress in front of a doctor. a specialist to examine them. “And we also see that they lose much more than men due to this disease and suffer divorces or separation from their children. This causes many to avoid diagnosis, which aggravates their cases, ”she adds.

“That’s the big problem,” De Miguel corroborates, explaining that in certain communities in India, when a person, especially a woman, has a disease that can cause a problem with the community, she confines herself at home and avoids going to a professional so as not to be related to the disease. “For this reason, in India we have a program that consists of caring for women house to house, since outside the family context it is difficult to access them, with a group of health promoters, all of them women, so that contact is more easy,” he describes.

Zero leprosy and vaccine

The leprosy removal by 2030 is one of the goals of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, although recent numbers raise doubts among experts. For Acosta, this objective can be “a stimulus”, but it is not realistic in this case because the world is already “above the markers indicated for the current moment”. The expert recalls that there is no reliable serological test to detect the disease and neither is there a vaccine, but she celebrates the development of an immunizer manufactured in the United States and that it is already being testing in Brazil.

Alice Cruz is also not optimistic about this goal for 2030 because she considers that global health is “very conditioned by the market” and the industry “does not generate the necessary tools for these neglected diseases” because it is not profitable. The expert also stresses the importance of guaranteeing people with leprosy basic rights such as drinking water and adequate nutrition, essential to eradicate it. “Diseases are not only biological, they are social and they are political. The appearance of this disease depends on the education you receive, the house where you live and whether you can wash yourself or not. The treatment also depends on your economic and social level. If you are diagnosed, you have to take care of yourself to avoid a disability, but for example if you have to work in the fields, you cannot afford that luxury, with the risks that this entails for your health. The body is the result of a lifetime. And our lives are the result of the history of a region and a country, which are reflected in that individual body”, explains the expert.

