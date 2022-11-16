He had fled the war with his family, the two-year-old boy lost his life in his bed: his poor mother found him

A sad story that comes from Genoa and that has plunged the whole of Italy into despair. A two year old was found dead in his bed by his mother.

He lived, together with his family who fled the war, in Raphaël house. It is a reception center of the Prefecture and of the Ce.sto association. The family had arrived in Italy and had found refuge in the structureas well as many Ukrainian refugees.

It’s not clear yet cause of death of the two-year-old boy found dead in his bed by his mother. The prosecutor ordered the autopsy and thanks to the examination it will be possible to reconstruct what really happened. From the first reports released, it would seem that there are no signs of violence on the little body. For now, the most plausible hypothesis is that of a sudden illness.

Rescuers, after the alarm, reached the place in a short time. Unfortunately they could do nothing to save the minor.

Two-year-old boy found dead: the association’s post

The news was released byassociation Ce.sto through a post published on social networks:

🌹🖤 A LITTLE UKRAINIAN CHILD HAS DIED WELCOMED IN GENOA All of Ce.Sto is dismayed by the tragic news, learned a few hours ago, of the death of a child housed in a structure of the Prefecture, Casa Raffael in via Byron, in the Albaro area, within a project managed with the support from our educators. The little boy, only 2 years old, had arrived in Italy a few months ago with his mother, fleeing Ukraine and the horrors of war. Investigations are underway to understand the causes of the tragedy.

At the end of the long post, the association clung to the pain of the family and of the entire Ukrainian community. But also to colleagues in the facility, because their job isn’t just to give shelter. Is that of embrace suffering of these people, to make them a shared pain, to support and help them.

It hurts to think that a two-year-old’s life could be cut short so suddenly. A child who escaped from a difficult situation, escaped from a sad fate, who found a worse one where he should have found instead a new life and can run and play like a normal child of his age.