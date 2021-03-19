“With me the players do not have any debt, if anything the debt we all have with Espanyol”, Agreed Vicente Moreno in his appearance this Friday, prior to the match against Logroñés at the RCDE Stadium (Saturday, 9pm), in a particularly heated week after the third consecutive tie and after settling the parakeet set outside the direct ascent zone to Priemra. “It is not the position in the classification that we want”, admits the technician, who assures that his team is always brave and that he warns: “The difference between seeing everything very positive or very negative is minimal”.

Week of conspiracy? “We come from three draws and we are far from happy. The position in the classification is not what we want either, we want to be first. We are angry, annoyed, wanting to improve this. I have no doubt that at the end of the season we will be where we should and want to be. This entails a path, with better and worse days. Everything that is going together all of us who make up Espanyol certainly helps ”.

Living with pressure: “Obviously, we are Espanyol, a very big club but not only in the Second Division today but even in the First Division. We have it accepted and we carry it naturally. Many have taken advantage of it, because other teams are in similar circumstances but they have been more comfortable, as if we were the only ones with that backpack. But we have no problem, we are proud to be in a club with this requirement. What we have to do is win games and, to achieve it, do a lot of things well ”.

Locker room lightning rod: “I’m doing fine like this already. I firmly believe that the responsibility lies with the coach at 200 percent, especially for things that do not go well. It is important that we leave the players alone, that we leave them the best possible scenario between now and the end of the season so that they can perform. If you have to look at someone, look at me. With me the players do not have any debt, if perhaps the debt we all have with Espanyol, to return it where it should be, to leave us the skin for the shield that we wear on our shirt ”.

How does the situation live: “We are people although sometimes we do not seem like it, but I have been training for ten years and I have always had important experiences, of playing playoffs, or promotions, and you should be generating a little tougher skin and a wider back than normal. I have that, no problem. It must be like that, you are the maximum responsible ”.

The Logroñés: “In this competition, for good and for bad, these things happen. It is still one of the two teams that have won six games in a row and, like all of them, it has had positive and negative streaks. He’s not winning assiduously, but you never know where you’ll find the positive streak again. Anyway, we focus on doing things well, on trying to win it from the beginning rather than waiting for what the rival does ”.

Anduva’s stumble: “The other day was not one of our best games, but there were options to win, draw or lose. We want to improve, is what we try. I do not think that a game determines what comes from now, far from it, just as it has not determined it when we have played a good game. Now we think of Logroñés, of doing it well, because that is what makes it possible for you to win. And continue with the usual dynamics, that the rival generates less, that the balance is positive ”.

Does the team need a shake up? “When you come off a positive streak, when it comes to giving continuity in the eleven it is easier for the coach and more understandable for those who think. And when you come up with three draws, it seems like you have to make more changes. It is neither one thing nor the other, nothing assures you of a result. We, seeing the circumstances of the week about players touched, fit, the rival or footballers who give you more start or refreshment, we make the decisions. Any decision is motivated by compelling reasons, and the first person to benefit or lose is me ”.

Greater anxiety this week? “We are annoyed, we would like to win every game and embroider it every time we go out onto the pitch. But in these three draws there have been many circumstances and moments, some good ones that must be continued. To insist. It is costing everyone to add, in the last five days the rest of the rivals have scored more or less the same points. The difference between seeing everything very positive or very negative is minimal ”.

Your biggest concern: “That we give our best, that all the potential we really have comes out and that this has continuity for 90 minutes, knowing that the rival plays and that it also has its moments. We must get more out of our moments than we have achieved in some games ”.

Win without excuses: “They will not have listened to any justification, I have never done it. We focus on what depends on us, excuses I have never looked for ”.

Inconvenience: “We have some common problems of discomfort, even some player has left training today and will not be able to enter. But we will make an eleven of guarantees and with total confidence in those who will be on the pitch ”.

Do you prefer a brave or smart team? “You have to find a way to combine it. We are always brave, there are many objective things that say it. And we can be smart. We do not have to opt for one and leave the other, we would be fine if the percentage of both things is high, and that is what we try every day ”.

Roller coaster of results: “With ups and downs we would not have the points we currently have, it would be impossible. Within that we would like to have more points, we have had quite regularity. With our points, last year we would go first. We have had a draw or defeat that should not have happened, and what we must try is to avoid saw teeth. We can still draw a game by accident, and we are convinced that from here to the end there will be no defeat ”.

Praise from players and managers: “It is better if no one has to show their trust, their support. Better to go unnoticed. But it is appreciated that people are happy with you, I also perceive it in the people I meet on the street. You can never have the whole world in your favor, but since I arrived, people have supported me. It makes me owe that debt to the people, the club, to the players so as not to fail anyone ”.

Spirit of the end? “I don’t know any other way to face the matches, because the reality is that the most important game is always the next one. Obviously, we are entering a stage in which the points are much more definitive, we must take advantage of every opportunity ”.