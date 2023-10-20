In his address to the nation from the Oval Office, US President Joe Biden stressed that the American identity was based on the “leadership” that the country has in the international community, which is why he announced that he will propose a multi-billion dollar “security package.” to provide economic and military support to Kiev and Tel Aviv, also calling on Congress to give the green light to the project, although the Lower House of the Legislature cannot operate normally due to the absence of a leader in the chamber.

“The United States continues to be a beacon for the world,” said US President Joe Biden during his speech, where he also condemned the “terrorist attacks” of the armed group Hamas and stated that they have “spread terror around the world.” In a similar vein, Biden also pointed to Vladimir Putin as another of those responsible for the “evil of the world,” adding that there are many more similarities between both actors than we think.

“Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they have this in common: they both want to annihilate a neighboring democracy,” the US president said.

On the other hand, although Biden was explicit in showing his support for Israel, he also stressed that Tel Aviv’s actions must fall within the margins of international legislation, in addition to showing his solidarity with the Palestinian people, whom Hamas does not represent according to the Democrat, adding that his government is committed to the “self-determination” of the Palestinian Territories, thus advocating a two-state solution.

Regarding Ukraine, President Biden was more insistent on the need and urgency of American support for his campaign against Russia, expressing that the armed front in Kiev would not last “more than two weeks” without military assistance from Washington.

“If we distance ourselves, other potential aggressors would be prompted to do the same,” said the head of state, calling on representatives in the Legislative branch to “overcome domestic divisions” and allow the security package to exist. which will be formally proposed by Biden on October 20 and which, according to sources close to the government, would consist of about 100 billion dollars.

In the face of multiple criticisms, Joe Biden remains determined to win both the favor of American public opinion and the general support for his Government’s foreign policy agenda, materialized in a multi-million dollar package that would have to be approved by a lower house without leader and minority Democrat.

News in development…