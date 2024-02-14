













Starting February 13, all players will receive a free card for each class. This will allow them to unveil one of the three iconic spells they comprise, resulting in 11 gifts in total for users.

Another novelty for hearthstone is to be able to meet Elta Bernero, the face and voice of the tavern and that will be with her own menu.

Being a versatile neutral legendary minion, he will replace any hand with iconic cards from the game's past.

Next will be the 10th anniversary event, which will begin on February 27 and end on March 19. Challenges must be completed to obtain golden versions of gift cards.

But it is not the only thing, since you can still get a special birthday coin. 2024 is the Year of the Pegasus for hearthstone and for the first time in the history of this video game, its soundtrack will be available to players.

That will be from March 11 and they can be heard anywhere. Another thing coming with the year is a new Essential kit that includes some iconic cards but also entirely new minions.

This is how Gnomelia, SEGURO pilot, will enter the scene and much more. who play world of warcraft You can still log in hearthstone during these anniversary events.

This will give you a special fiery Pegasus mount. Something worth knowing is that by completing missions during the celebration event – ​​which is limited in time – you can earn a card back created over ten years.

