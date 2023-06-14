Magaly Medina announced that she had exclusive images of a recent infidelity scandal involving former athlete Roberto ‘Chorri’ Palacios. However, her tone did not reflect joy or surprise, but rather frustration, because she cannot tolerate that she once again captures the former player cheating on her partner, who she seems to be willing to forgive him for once. and again.

It is not the first time that the former Sporting Cristal soccer player has been involved in the reports of the controversial program “Magaly TV – La Firme” for his love affairs with other women. This situation led Medina to “call his attention” repeatedly in front of the cameras. The popular ‘magpie’ believed that ‘Chorri’ Palacios had learned his lesson after so many public scandals, but her annoyance and disappointment came to the fore when she discovered that the former player continues to act as if there were no consequences. In addition, she expressed her fed up with having to expose it once again, considering the history of indiscretions that both characters drag.

Visibly frustrated, Magaly expressed her bewilderment at the continued actions of ‘Chorri’ Palacios: “I can’t understand how he can continue to act this way. We are bored of continuing to capture him in these situations. We have reached our limit, we no longer want to cross paths with him “However, our tireless reporters send us full images from every corner of Peru, and we can’t help but share them with our audience. Today, once again, I will torture you with more images of ‘Chorri’ having a great time in Pucallpa.”

