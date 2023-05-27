Age has bristled my sensitivity, sometimes I find myself with a lump in my throat in front of the news or in the middle of a movie. But it’s not just hormonal. This week I have been clouded by the images of the martyrdom to which the Real Madrid player Vinicius was subjected at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia. Although she had seen them before, the repetition of him destroyed any barrier of pain. Also repulsive. That is racism, a form of irrational violence that destroys lives, ruins souls, debases societies and that, in the case of Vinicius, drives him to rage trying to find justice or relief for his situation. And show the truth. Seeing him subjected to this harassment by people shielded by physical and massive anonymity (we always see the footballer pointing out a culprit, but we never see that culprit), is something that we should not quickly forget. No one deserves that attack in a just nation. We cannot continue to believe that we are, if we are not all Vinicius.

The debate about whether we are a racist country is complex. What country is officially? But going back to that image repeated on the news, I heard someone ask why all this is happening to the player Vinicius Júnior. And, I think I understand that, in his case, he is a brilliant footballer, who is feared by his frustrated rivals because of his ability and talent. They yell at his skin color and his appearance to create a ruckus that ends up destabilizing him and his team. This cannot be allowed, it is racism, but it is also playing dirty. Today soccer is the king of sports, perhaps more because of the spectacular audiences and the money it manages than because of its nobility.

It is true that Vinicius can take a meditation and resilience course taught by Ismael Cala, one of the star Latin American presenters in communication and an expert in contextualization, another of those recently coined words, but no one will take away from Vinicius his need to justice. He hates that hate directed at him and those like him. That is why it is important to me that he knows that I am like him. We are all Vinicius.

And everything else, the clumsy explanations of Javier Tebas, the words of the president of the federation, those of Lula in the G7, those of Florentino, these that I write, are almost nothing until we make the effort to put ourselves in that skin so dark and bright that surrounds his talent so that football maintains that glory that blinds so many times.

Ona Carbonell, at her farewell ceremony, on May 19, 2023 in Madrid. alvaro garcia

On Friday, with my eyes wide open, I decided to accompany Ona Carbonell in her farewell as an athlete. Ona, the champion, did not shed a single tear during the ceremony, peppered with emotional winks to provoke them. Her restraint seemed to dive out of that predictable emotional script by avoiding whining. That confirmed Ona’s elegance to me, probably innate but finely polished for being an elite athlete. My admiration for her is great. Since I met her in Master Chef Celebrity 3, which he won impeccably, that admiration has not stopped growing. Probably, the sport where she has won Olympic medals, artistic swimming which they now call, used to be synchronized (she referred to “the synchro” at his farewell), has a lot to do with the finesse of his gestures. Like the keel of a sailboat cutting through the water, discipline and effort have done the rest. All this moved at the farewell to Ona Carbonell. In addition to being a mermaid and a mother, with her example she has made us understand the difficulties of reconciling personal life with high competition.

Ona and Vinicius have talent, discipline and the sporting elite in common. It is sad that in sport violence and beauty coexist with so few rules.