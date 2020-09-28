To fight against the coronavirus, the prefecture of Bouches-du-Rhône has issued an order closing bars and restaurants. In protest, a hundred business owners tried Monday to block the interchange between the motorway and the Prado tunnel which allows to cross Marseille.

They span the central reservation, stand in front of toll gates and roundabouts, while motorists show their support. In Marseille and Aix-en-Provence, restaurateurs and bar owners are not fearing: they must close for a period of fifteen days, a decision of the Bouches-du-Rhône prefecture to fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus. Also, after lowering the curtain on Sunday evening, they demonstrated again on Monday, September 28. AT Like the yellow vests, there were a hundred of them trying to block the interchange between the motorway and the Prado tunnel which allows them to cross Marseille.

This makes Loïc smile, who is not a restaurateur. He works for the Marseille roaster Henry Blanc. When the cafes close, he too finds himself on partial unemployment.

They are freezing everyone! Restaurants, bars, roasters, brewers. Whatever. Everyone is losing money. Nobody works, everywhere! Loïcto franceinfo

In the middle of the road too, Sandrine, owner of a restaurant in Marseille, she can no longer manage at the end of the month. ‘‘Me, I have no salary for a year since my season has not been made, she explains. How do we survive? After twenty years of career, it’s not funny because the helpers are not for us. The salaries, if we don’t have any, there is no one who comes knocking on the door asking us if we have eaten this month …”

Maryline, she stops the cars with her sign. She only wants to work and she is very angry with the government. ”I’m angry, I’m disgusted, she storms. We are all sacrificed! Why ? Because the state has not done its job! He withdrew from his hospitals, he withdrew from the police. He didn’t do anything all summer. And now he’s coming to hit us in the face, in Aix-en-Provence center and Marseille? ‘‘

Misunderstanding also for Bernard Marty, the president of the Union of trades and industries of the hotel trade in the Bouches du Rhône. ”We cannot understand the decisions made by this government, he explains, because the only places in which we were protected by barrier gestures, distancing, hydroalcoholic gel, were in restaurants, bars and cafes. ”

We prefer to release people into nature so that they can become infected without any barrier measure, without any health protocol. I say to the minister: you are doing everything wrong!Bernard Martyto franceinfo

We could have been your allies to fight the virus by playing by the rules, sighs Bernard Marti. You preferred that we be your enemies …” He also expects a lot from the appeal filed in the administrative court against this order closing bars and restaurants.

Anger in Marseille: listen to the report by Mathilde Vinceneux